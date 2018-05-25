Bill to create health care price controls in California dies

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

Officials say residents of an Idaho town have been told not to drink its well water amid concerns that a fired municipal worker found dead in his home may have contaminated it.

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is seeking to bar the media from covering court hearings after he was accused of assaulting his father last year.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.

NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A proposal to create government price controls in California for surgeries, hospital stays, doctor visits and other health care services died Friday when it failed to clear a key committee, but the author says he plans to bring it back next year.

The measure was a longshot from the beginning, but it drew national attention from health care policy observers. Hospitals, doctors and other influential health care providers lobbied intensely against the bill, which they said would lead to longer waits for medical care.

The bill has helped to change the national debate over health care costs and brought a wide variety of health care interests to the table, said Assemblyman Ash Kalra, a San Jose Democrat who wrote the bill.

"This is the type of attention and investment we need to find a solution to the skyrocketing costs of health care," Kalra said.

Kalra's proposal would have affected private health plans, including those offered by employers and purchased by individuals. A nine-member commission appointed by the governor and legislative leaders would have set prices for everything from physical exams to allergy tests to heart bypass surgery. No other state has such a requirement.

Prices would have been tied to Medicare's rate for a particular service or procedure, with that price as a floor. There would have been a process for doctors or hospitals to argue that their unique circumstances warrant payments higher than the state's standard rate.

It was backed by influential unions frustrated that health care costs are gobbling an increasing share of employee compensation.

Health care providers warned that price controls would encourage doctors to move out of state or retire, making it harder for people to see physicians when they're sick and force hospitals to lay off staff and in some cases shut down.

Theodore Mazer, a San Diego physician who is president of the California Medical Association, applauded the Assembly "for recognizing that this deeply flawed legislation would result in enormous costs to the state and restricted access to care for millions."

In recent decades, health care spending has risen faster than inflation and wages while employers and health plans have shifted more of the costs onto consumers through higher premiums, deductibles and copays. Americans spend more per capita on health care than citizens of other developed countries.

Meanwhile, a wave of consolidation by hospitals, physician groups and insurance companies has given industry players more power to demand higher rates.

___

The bill is AB3087 .

