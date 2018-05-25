Personal Belongings Available For Pickup After Louie’s Shooting

Police have collected the personal belongings patrons left behind in the chaos.

Cleanup continues after Thursday night's shooting at Louie's on Lake Hefner. It’s now a massive crime scene.

Most diners dropped everything to run for their lives after the suspect, 28-year-old Alexander C. Tilghman, opened fire.

During Friday’s press conference on the shooting, Captain Bo Mathews said officers have collected the personal belongings patrons left behind in the chaos.

You can pick up your items at police headquarters downtown. Call the homicide line at (405) 297-1126 for more detailed instructions.

News 9’s Jessi Mitchell will have more on this tonight at 6 p.m.