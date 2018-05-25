Personal Belongings Available For Pickup After Louie’s Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Personal Belongings Available For Pickup After Louie’s Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Police have collected the personal belongings patrons left behind in the chaos. Police have collected the personal belongings patrons left behind in the chaos.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Cleanup continues after Thursday night's shooting at Louie's on Lake Hefner. It’s now a massive crime scene.

Most diners dropped everything to run for their lives after the suspect, 28-year-old Alexander C. Tilghman, opened fire.

During Friday’s press conference on the shooting, Captain Bo Mathews said officers have collected the personal belongings patrons left behind in the chaos.

You can pick up your items at police headquarters downtown. Call the homicide line at (405) 297-1126 for more detailed instructions.

News 9’s Jessi Mitchell will have more on this tonight at 6 p.m.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.