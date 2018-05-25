Mustang Middle School Students Make Cards For Shooting Victims

Four people were injured Thursday night as a result of a shooting a restaurant on Lake Hefner, police said.

Three females were shot when a man identified as Alexander C. Tilghman opened fire into Louie's from the front door. A fourth person was injured when he reportedly fell and broke his arm. All four are in good condition, police said Friday morning.

Natalie N. Giles, one of the three shooting victims, told News 9's Robin Marsh that her group ran into a bathroom and realized that three of them had been shot.

Giles said her 12-year-old daughter Syniah Giles was shot in the stomach and underwent surgery Thursday night.

One of the underage victims is a student at Mustang Middle School. On Friday, students at the school made get well cards for their friends who were injured in the shooting.

Mustang Middle School students make cards for classmates injured in Lake Hefner shooting. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/ftTlisMWbS — Caleigh Bourgeois (@CaleighReports) May 25, 2018

Mustang Public Schools asked for families to keep the shooting victims in their thoughts as they recovered.