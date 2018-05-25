Mustang Middle School Students Make Cards For Shooting Victims - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mustang Middle School Students Make Cards For Shooting Victims

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

Four people were injured Thursday night as a result of a shooting a restaurant on Lake Hefner, police said.

Three females were shot when a man identified as Alexander C. Tilghman opened fire into Louie's from the front door. A fourth person was injured when he reportedly fell and broke his arm. All four are in good condition, police said Friday morning. 

Natalie N. Giles, one of the three shooting victims, told News 9's Robin Marsh that her group ran into a bathroom and realized that three of them had been shot.

Giles said her 12-year-old daughter Syniah Giles was shot in the stomach and underwent surgery Thursday night.

One of the underage victims is a student at Mustang Middle School. On Friday, students at the school made get well cards for their friends who were injured in the shooting.

Mustang Public Schools asked for families to keep the shooting victims in their thoughts as they recovered.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.