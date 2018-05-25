Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.

(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

Fears of massive wildfires force closures on federal and state land in Arizona.

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.

NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Officials gather at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorist in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Police say three women have been injured in a hit-and-run crash near Portland State University.

By GILLIAN FLACCUS and STEVEN DUBOIS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A driver rammed into three women walking on a sidewalk Friday in downtown Portland, critically injuring one of them, before speeding away and getting arrested within hours of the crash, authorities said.

Greg Phillip Porter, 61, is being held at the Multnomah County jail on several counts, including three counts each of attempted murder and assault.

Someone called 911 after spotting a blue SUV that matched the description of the vehicle that struck the women near a light-rail station close to Portland State University, police Sgt. Pete Simpson said.

Police have not yet determined a motive.

Authorities said they were getting a search warrant to seize the car with a crumpled hood and have yet to rule out intoxication, mental health problems or a medical incident as the reason for the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Sgt. Chris Burley said one victim was in critical condition at a hospital and another was in serious condition. The family of the third woman asked that no updates be given about her health.

Police have not said how fast the 2005 Mazda Tribute was traveling or how long it spent on the sidewalk before speeding off.

Witness Christopher Bond said he was standing on the sidewalk when he saw the SUV hit at least two women. He estimated it was traveling about 45 mph (72 kph).

Bond said he turned to help, and the driver "gunned it," nearly hitting him.

Kat Caputo was talking to a friend by the light-rail station when she heard a commotion and turned around. She saw two women lying on the sidewalk and another leaning against a brick wall. Others were shouting that a car had jumped the curb, struck the women and sped away.

One of the women appeared to have serious back injuries, Caputo said.

"I'm still kind of in shock. If I were two minutes later, that would have been me, or if I had just walked that normal route, that would have been me," Caputo said. "A lot of people were crying."

Police cordoned off several blocks around the crash. A green sweater, a pair of sneakers, a pink slipper and one black bike glove lay scattered on the sidewalk near a small splash of blood.

The crash stunned the city on the Friday before Memorial Day. On that Friday last year, a passenger fatally stabbed two men and wounded a third on a light-rail train as it pulled into a station. Police said the passenger spewed hateful comments at two black teenage girls shortly before the attack.

___

Associated Press photographer Don Ryan contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.