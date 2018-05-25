California lawmaker cleared of groping charge back at work

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis hospital are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

The Latest: Police working on how Indiana student got guns

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.

(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

A once prominent black civil rights leader in Washington state who was later exposed as white is facing charges of welfare fraud.

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. Dolezal, a former NAACP leader in Washington state whose ...

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money...

California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is back on the Assembly floor for the first time since an investigation found allegations she groped a male staffer unsubstantiated.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, right, is hugged by Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes, D-Grand Terrace, on her first day back in the Assembly since an investigation into sexual misconduct charges, Friday, May ...

Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...

A new police report says a Tesla that crashed in Utah while in Autopilot mode accelerated just before it smashed into a stopped fire truck.

(South Jordan Police Department via AP, File). FILE -In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a re...

By SOPHIA BOLLAG

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Embattled California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia returned to the Assembly floor Friday for the first time since an investigation found allegations she groped a male staffer unsubstantiated.

The Los Angeles-area Democrat was hugged by a few Democratic lawmakers after she entered the chamber, including Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Alameda, and Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes, D-Grand Terrace.

She was also greeted by other members of the Assembly, including Republican Leader Brian Dahle, who represents a rural Northern California district. Meanwhile in the gallery overlooking the chamber where members of the public sit, some women affiliated with an effort to oust Garcia wore shirts that spelled "RESIGN."

Garcia took a three-month leave of absence after the groping allegation and other claims of inappropriate behavior surfaced. Outside investigators cleared her of the groping claim but found she used vulgar language in violation of the Assembly's sexual harassment policy.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a Los Angeles-area Democrat, has stripped Garcia of her committee assignments and is requiring Garcia to attend sensitivity training and a session about sexual harassment policy.

She is running for re-election in the June 5 primary, where she faces multiple Democratic challengers. The State Building and Construction Trades Council is leading an effort to oust her, which includes television ads highlighting the misconduct claims. Various unions have contributed more than $500,000.

The protest was organized by the building trades group.

