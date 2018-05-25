Idaho town told not to drink water amid contamination scare

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

Officials say residents of an Idaho town have been told not to drink its well water amid concerns that a fired municipal worker found dead in his home may have contaminated it.

(AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 26, 2016, file photo, a sign welcomes residents and visitors to the tiny town in Dietrich, Idaho. Residents of tge Idaho town have been told not to drink the water after a fired municipal ...

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is seeking to bar the media from covering court hearings after he was accused of assaulting his father last year.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File). FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2008, file photo, Track Palin, son of Sarah Palin, is shown during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sara...

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.

NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

Survivors of last week's shooting at a high school near Houston told gripping stories as they pleaded with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for more armed security to keep campuses safe.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Grace Johnson, a student at Santa Fe High School in Texas, center, speaks during a roundtable discussion in Austin, Texas, Thursday, May 24, 2018, hosted by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott to address safety and security at Texas schools in...

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Residents of an Idaho town have been told not to drink its well water amid concerns that a fired municipal worker who killed himself in his home may have contaminated it, officials said Friday.

Tom Young, 62, was found dead Thursday by emergency workers who were sent to a hospital after entering his residence in Dietrich.

Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez said Friday that Young's death has been ruled a suicide and the cause is asphyxiation by nitrogen gas released into the home from a tank.

The gas is also blamed for sickening seven emergency workers, including Rodriguez, who was among those transported to hospitals. One other person was taken to a hospital. All were later released.

"For a couple of our guys it was sudden onset, and for me and a couple others it was delayed reaction," said Rodriguez, noting he was still experiencing headaches.

It's the second case in recent years that has drawn attention to the tiny farming town located about 125 miles east of Boise and known for its deeply religious population.

In 2015, three high school football teammates were charged with sodomizing a black teenager with a clothes hanger in a locker room.

A sex assault charge against one suspect was later dropped and he was sentenced to probation for felony injury to a child.

In the latest case, Rodriguez said hazardous materials experts responded after the workers got sick. The home was deemed safe to enter about three hours later.

Odorless nitrogen replaces oxygen in the blood, and exposure to high levels of the gas can be fatal.

Rodriquez said somebody other than Young called to report an unresponsive man in the home.

Young was fired May 9 from his city post following an altercation at City Hall that involved police, Dietrich Mayor Don Heiken said, declining to elaborate on the incident.

Court records say Young had been charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor counts of battery and intentional destruction of property. He pleaded not guilty and posted a $600 bond.

"When I talked to him after this altercation at City Hall, he said, 'Well, I guess I don't have a job,'" Heiken said. "And I said, 'No you don't.' And that's kind of how that happened."

Heiken said there's concern Young contaminated the well that serves the community of 300 people. However, he noted that it was unclear if Young would have had access to city property because he turned in his keys the day he got fired.

Mike Brown of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said Friday that the first set of water tests found no contamination, the Idaho Statesman reported .

"We surveyed the system and saw nothing out of the ordinary and no evidence of tampering," he said earlier in the day.

He said Young had a large amount of fertilizer in his home and the tests will determine if there is fertilizer or other substances in the water used by residents.

Brown said nitrogen by itself wouldn't harm the city's drinking water.

Results of the other tests are expected Saturday.

Young had been scheduled to appear in court on the same day he was found dead.

Rodriguez said he had interacted with Young through their jobs.

"I never had any issue with Mr. Young prior to this call," he said. "We always had a very professional relationship."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.