Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • 2 members of secretive sect plead guilty to fraud charges

    2 members of secretive sect plead guilty to fraud charges

    Friday, May 25 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-05-25 17:06:52 GMT
    A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money...More >>
    A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.More >>

  • Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

    Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

    Friday, May 25 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-05-25 17:06:48 GMT
    The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.More >>
    The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.More >>

  • NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    Friday, May 25 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-05-25 17:06:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.More >>
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.More >>
    •   

By Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) - A storm kicking up in the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend and possibly beyond.

Subtropical Storm Alberto - the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season - was roiling parts of coastal Mexico and Cuba with rip currents and dangerous surf on Friday. Both countries issued tropical storm watches.

At 11 a.m. EDT, Alberto was located about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of Cozumel, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). It was moving north-northeast at 6 mph (9 kph).

The U.S. was expected to start feeling Alberto's effects Saturday. The National Weather Service said a flash flood watch would be in effect from Saturday evening through Tuesday evening for southeastern Mississippi, southwestern Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle.

A subtropical storm has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its center. Subtropical storms can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes. Alberto comes ahead of schedule: the six-month hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1.

Parts of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana have already seen heavy rain this week, and further deluges could leave those areas vulnerable to flash flooding and river flooding. Some beachfront and riverfront communities are already handing out sandbags.

The downpours could dampen Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer tourist season along Gulf beaches. Along with heavy rains and high winds come rough seas and a threat of rip currents from Florida to Louisiana that can sweep swimmers out to sea.

Red flags warning of dangerous surf conditions are already flying along some beaches. Jordan Sawmiller of Ohio tells WALA-TV that he was approaching the water with caution in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

"It will hit you pretty hard . and it sucks you right back out. So, I don't like getting in there very far," Sawmiller said.

A hotel owner in Panama City Beach, Florida, tells the Panama City News Herald that her family's five hotels are normally full on Memorial Day weekend. But Julie Hilton said people are cancelling because of the weather and room reservations are down about 20 percent.

Heavy rain could also be bad news for farmers. Georgia Peanut Commission Chairman and farmer Armond Morris and Tyron Spearman with the National Peanut Buying Points Association inspected a south Georgia peanut field Thursday. They told WALB-TV that farmers are worried about already-soaked young plants.

"Just hopeful that all the peanut stands will be OK, but we may have to replant some peanuts," said Morris.

Only 65 percent of the 2018 Georgia peanut crop has been planted.

"The crop is not growing as well as it should be," said University of Georgia Tifton peanut agronomist Scott Monfort. "So we are getting some cases of yellow peanuts just not growing."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.