Deadline Approaching To Vote In Oklahoma's June 26 Primary

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahomans who plan to vote in the June 26 primary election have one more week to register.

The Oklahoma Election Board says June 1 is the deadline for registering to vote in the statewide primary. Officials say June 20 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the primary election and that early voting begins June 21.

Topping the ballot will be primary elections for the Democratic and Republican nominations for governor. Runoffs, if necessary, will be held August 28 and the nominees will face each other in the November 6 general election to determine who will succeed term-limited Republican Governor Mary Fallin.

Elections for Congress, the Oklahoma Legislature and a statewide referendum on whether to authorize medical marijuana will also be on the primary election ballot.

