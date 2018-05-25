Chief: Body is likely that of missing 5-year-old Kansas boy - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Chief: Body is likely that of missing 5-year-old Kansas boy

Posted: Updated:
(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Emily Glass appears in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kan. Glass, the stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since February, was f... (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Emily Glass appears in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kan. Glass, the stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since February, was f...

  • NationalMore>>

  • 2 members of secretive sect plead guilty to fraud charges

    2 members of secretive sect plead guilty to fraud charges

    Friday, May 25 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-05-25 17:06:52 GMT
    A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money...More >>
    A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.More >>

  • Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

    Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

    Friday, May 25 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-05-25 17:06:48 GMT
    The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.More >>
    The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.More >>

  • NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

    Friday, May 25 2018 1:06 PM EDT2018-05-25 17:06:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.More >>
    Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.More >>
    •   

By ROXANA HEGEMAN
Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A small, decomposing body found under a bridge in rural central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February, police said Friday.

An autopsy to be performed Friday will confirm the body's identity but "it is likely Lucas," Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay said at a news conference.

Law enforcement officers were called to the scene in Harvey County Thursday night after Lucas' stepmother, Emily Glass, led a private investigator to the remains under the bridge on a gravel road near the town of Sedgwick, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Wichita. Glass was later jailed on suspicion of interfering with a law enforcement officer and obstruction.

Ramsay declined to answer questions about why officers believe the body is Lucas.

When asked if other arrests are possible, Ramsay said only that the investigation is still "very active."

Glass reported Lucas missing from their home on Feb. 17. Glass told police she last saw Lucas playing in his bedroom before she took a shower and fell asleep. He was gone when she woke up from her nap. She has not been charged in the boy's disappearance, but Bennett has said she is a person of interest in the case.

The boy's father, Jonathan Hernandez, was not at home when Lucas disappeared. Glass cared for her daughter and Lucas while he worked out of state for weeks at a time. Lucas' biological mother didn't live in the Wichita area when he disappeared.

Glass was found not guilty in May in an unrelated case accusing her of child endangerment involving her own 1-year-old daughter. Prosecutors alleged she smoked marijuana before driving the child to a restaurant.

Lucas was reported missing the day after that trip.

A court document related to that case said Lucas was frequently seen with bruises and cuts before he disappeared. The Sedgwick County juvenile court document indicated the state of Kansas was told at least twice that Lucas was being abused and was living in a dysfunctional and violent situation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.