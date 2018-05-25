NRA Releases Statement After Oklahoma Restaurant Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

NRA Releases Statement After Oklahoma Restaurant Shooting

By Associated Press

The National Rifle Association says it hopes a restaurant shooting in Oklahoma City in which the alleged shooter was shot dead by two armed citizens serves as a "wake-up call" for the state's Republican governor.

The NRA said in a tweet Friday that the Thursday shootings were an example of "how the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

The NRA has been critical of Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin for vetoing a so-called constitutional carry bill that would have allowed adults to carry firearms without a license or training.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said two armed citizens shot and killed the alleged gunman after he emerged from a restaurant where at least three people were injured by gunfire.

