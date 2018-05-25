Police: Male student behind Indiana middle school shooting

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The California Supreme Court says a man who has been on the state's death row for more than 20 years can't be executed because he's intellectually disabled.

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

A new police report says a Tesla that crashed in Utah while in Autopilot mode accelerated just before it smashed into a stopped fire truck.

(South Jordan Police Department via AP, File). FILE -In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a re...

A once prominent black civil rights leader in Washington state who was later exposed as white is facing charges of welfare fraud.

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. Dolezal, a former NAACP leader in Washington state whose ...

Police say a small, decomposing body found in central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February.

(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Emily Glass appears in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kan. Glass, the stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since February, was f...

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...

NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.

(Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP). Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt outside the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Stong was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

By RICK CALLAHAN

Associated Press

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A male student opened fire at a suburban Indianapolis middle school Friday morning, wounding another student and a teacher before being taken into custody, authorities said.

The attack at Noblesville West Middle School happened around 9 a.m., police Chief Kevin Jowitt said at a news conference. He said investigators believe the suspect acted alone, though he didn't release the boy's name or the names of the victims, who were taken to hospitals in Indianapolis.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said the teacher was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the wounded student was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. She didn't know the seriousness of their injuries.

After the attack, students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where their families could retrieve them.

Erica Higgins, who was among the worried parents who rushed to get their kids, told WTHR-TV that she learned of the shooting from a relative who called her at home.

"I just want to get my arms around my boy," she said.

Higgins said her son was shaken up but knew little about what happened.

"I got a 'Mom, I'm scared' text message and other than that, it was 'come get me at the high school,'" Higgins said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, who was returning from a trip to Europe on Friday, issued a statement saying he and other state leaders were getting updates about the situation and that 100 state police officers had been made available to work with local law enforcement.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation," Holcomb said.

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8. The school's academic year was scheduled to end next Friday.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers, and months after the school attack that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida. The Florida attack inspired students from that school and others throughout the country to call for more restrictions on access to guns.

Indiana's Senate Democrats issued a statement in response to Friday's school shooting expressing their condolences to the victims and calling for steps to prevent such shootings, including restrictions on guns.

___

Follow Rick Callahan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Callahanwrick

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.