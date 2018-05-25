Report Of Shots Fired At Indiana Middle School - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Report Of Shots Fired At Indiana Middle School



Police are investigating a report of shots fired at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana. Law enforcement is responding to the school, northeast of Indianapolis. School officials tell CBS affiliate WTTV there are reports of one injury. The school is on lockdown.

A suspect is in custody, the Noblesville Fire Department tweeted.

The Noblesville police and fire departments were responding.   

