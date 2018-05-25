Report Of Shots Fired At Indiana Middle School

Police are investigating a report of shots fired at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana. Law enforcement is responding to the school, northeast of Indianapolis. School officials tell CBS affiliate WTTV there are reports of one injury. The school is on lockdown.

A suspect is in custody, the Noblesville Fire Department tweeted.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

The Noblesville police and fire departments were responding.