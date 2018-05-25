Police: Student, Teacher Injured In Indiana Middle School Shooting

Two people have been injured in a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. Law enforcement is responding to the school, northeast of Indianapolis. All Noblesville schools are on lockdown.

The incident was reported around 9:20 a.m. Friday, school officials tell CBS News. CBS affiliate WTTV reports a third person suffered a broken ankle.

One of the victims is a teacher and the other is a student, Noblesville police said. A male student has been detained, believed to be the suspect.

Noblesville police were also responding to a report of a threat at the nearby high school, but Noblesville police say they don't believe it to be anything other than a "communicated threat."

A suspect is in custody, state police say.

The families of the victims have been notified. The victims were being transported to the hospital. The nature of their injuries or their conditions wasn't clear.

The Noblesville police and fire departments were responding and the school has been evacuated.