Bucks player 'gave in' during arrest to avoid officers' guns

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

Police say a small, decomposing body found in central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February.

(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Emily Glass appears in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kan. Glass, the stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since February, was f...

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

University of California, Berkeley officials are asking for help naming three fluffy peregrine falcon chicks that hatched last month in the upper reaches of the Campanile bell tower on campus.

(Mary Malec via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo provided by Mary Malec are two peregrine falcon chicks in the Campanile bell tower on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. University officials are asking for help naming thre...

The U.S. government's only underground nuclear waste repository was evacuated after a drum of waste was found to be misaligned inside its packaging.

Police say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of opening fire at a lake-side restaurant in Oklahoma City.

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis hospital are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018, police body camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows police officers holding down Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown after using a stun gun in a Walgreens parking lot in Mi...

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown said Friday he "gave in" when police used a stun gun as they detained him for a parking violation because he didn't want officers to "pull out their guns."

"I was just being smart. I just wanted to get out of the situation and get home," Brown told the Journal Sentinel . He said he still gets upset when he watches the video of his interaction with officers in the parking lot of a Walgreens on Jan. 26.

An officer had approached Brown because he was double-parked in a handicap spot and the interaction quickly escalated. The officer called for backup as the conversation with Brown became tense and a half-dozen squad cars responded.

Brown said he thought he and the first responding officer were simply "going to have a dialogue back and forth between two men" and didn't expect the situation to escalate.

"I don't see what I could have done different," said Brown, whose father was a police officer in Maywood, Illinois, where the Bucks guard grew up. He said that before moving to Milwaukee his interactions with police had been for minor things, like traffic tickets.

"I've encountered polite, rude, everything. But things didn't escalate in those situations," he said.

At one point after backup arrived, Brown was surrounded by four officers. One of them asked him to take his hands out of his pockets and a scuffle immediately ensued. Within seconds, one officer yelled "Taser! Taser! Taser!" and Brown was on the ground groaning in pain.

The video was publicly released Wednesday.

Three officers involved in the arrest were disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days. Eight others will undergo remedial training in professional communications.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales personally apologized to Brown last month when he went to the Bucks' practice facility to show him the video.

"I get mad every time I watch it," Brown said. "I was defenseless."

Brown's attorney did not grant an interview request from The Associated Press with his client.

Despite what happened, Brown said he doesn't regret joining the Milwaukee Bucks.

"These incidents happen in every state, every county, every jurisdiction," he said. "I've gotten a lot of love and support from Milwaukee."

