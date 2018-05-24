Police Responding To Shooting Near Lake Hefner

Emergency crews are responding to a reported shooting near Lake Hefner.

According to reports, the shooting occurred near Louie’s Grill & Bar at 9401 Lake Hefner Parkway around 6:30 p.m.

The suspect is said to be in custody, per scanner traffic.

At this time, information concerning what led to the shooting or if there are any victims. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.