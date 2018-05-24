Investigation Into Fatal Boat Crash On Lake Thunderbird Continues

The driver and passenger of one boat, Brandon Kelley and Cody Foster, were found dead in the lake this week.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate a fatal boat crash on Lake Thunderbird. A report will be turned into the Cleveland County District Attorney to determine if anyone was at fault.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two boats collided, killing two people and sending two others to the hospital.

Some witnesses claim they heard loud music, shenanigans, and a boat driving quickly before the crash.

Family says they were on a small fishing boat.

The second boat's driver and passenger, Steven Taylor and Jennifer Collett, survived and are stable.

Family of Kelley say a GoFundMe has been set up to raise funereal expenses.

Foster's family has a donation fund set up for his widow at Liberty National Bank in Blanchard.

If you would like to donate to the families click here.