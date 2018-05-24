Race For Oklahoma Attorney General Gets Ugly - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Race For Oklahoma Attorney General Gets Ugly

Posted: Updated:
The primary campaign season is getting ugly with Republican candidates for attorney general both accusing each other of lying, and both demanding News 9 and other stations pull campaign commercials from the air. The primary campaign season is getting ugly with Republican candidates for attorney general both accusing each other of lying, and both demanding News 9 and other stations pull campaign commercials from the air.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The primary campaign season is getting ugly with Republican candidates for attorney general both accusing each other of lying, and both demanding News 9 and other stations pull campaign commercials from the air.

The campaigns for Mike Hunter and Gentner Drummond both sent News 9 letters, demanding to stop airing ads slamming each other.

In an ad Republican challenger Gentner Drummond is airing, the announcer is claiming incumbent Attorney General Mike Hunter worked as a lobbyist and donated money to liberal democrats, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and former Senate Majority leader Harry Reid.

"The truth is Mike Hunter authorized contributions to Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid out of the PAC that he worked for. It's convenient for Mr. Hunter to deny that but the bylaws speak for themselves,” said Drummond Campaign Consultant Trebor Worthen.

Hunters campaign says that’s not true. In the letter sent to News 9, the campaign said, ““Mr. Hunter did not direct or control any contributions from his former employers and to insinuate that an employer’s contributions are equivalent to personal contributions is a patent falsehood.”

Worthen laughed, responding, “I guess only a Washington DC lobbyist could come up with an excuse like that."

Drummonds campaign also demanded News 9 stop airing an ad that said Drummond tried to seize a young widows life insurance settlement. The Drummond campaign said that’s not true.

Management at News 9 released a statement saying, “News 9 is airing both ads in accordance with guidelines set by the federal communications commission”.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.