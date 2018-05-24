Muskogee Family's Newborn Fights Rare Medical Condition

The parents of a baby boy fighting for his life at a Tulsa hospital say they're calling their son "the little Muskogee miracle."

Baby Jesus has a rare condition called Edwards Syndrome.

Doctors at St Francis didn't expect him to live more than a week, but on Friday he'll be one month old.

The sound of their baby breathing is something Berenice Gutierrez and her husband Roberto Salazar weren't sure if they would ever hear.

Baby Jesus was born 3 months early on April 25th.

Gutierrez said her son was just one pound when he was born with an extra chromosome that can cause serious developmental delays.

But to her, he is perfect.

"The first thing she did was send me a picture of her baby and she said, isn't he beautiful," said family friend Marcella Paige. "She is very proud and she is in love with her baby."

Doctors say only 50 percent of babies born with Edwards Syndrome are born alive and only 10 percent of them will make it to their first birthday.

But Jesus' parents say he’s a fighter and every minute their baby is still breathing is a miracle.

"She really believes in her heart that there has been beating the odds because she really believes and thinks it is because everybody has been praying for them," Paige said.

Just this week doctors told them Jesus is barely hanging on.

So, mom and dad have done everything they can to stay by his side.

"I cry because I watch it, I cannot do nothing," Salazar said.

Marcella Paige said Jesus' parents will never stop praying he continues to defy the odds.

"In the end the one who has the last decision is God," Paige said. "She, of course as any mother, wants the baby as long as she can but she also don't want him to be suffering."

The couple wants to spread awareness about their baby boy's disease.

