Officials trade blame after teen arrested in officer's death

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'

President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails

A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police

A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.

The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.

(Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...

(Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...

An officer's death has authorities in Maryland blaming each other for putting a troubled teen now charged with murder on home arrest.

An officer's death has authorities in Maryland blaming each other for putting a troubled teen now charged with murder on home arrest.

(Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Police officers console one another while waiting to get into the viewing for slain Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio in Nottingham, Md., Thursday, May 24, 2018. Caprio died Monday after she was run over b...

(Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Police officers console one another while waiting to get into the viewing for slain Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio in Nottingham, Md., Thursday, May 24, 2018. Caprio died Monday after she was run over b...

A former NAACP leader in Washington state whose life unraveled after she was outed as a white woman pretending to be black has been charged with welfare fraud.

A former NAACP leader in Washington state whose life unraveled after she was outed as a white woman pretending to be black has been charged with welfare fraud.

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. Dolezal, a former NAACP leader in Washington state whose ...

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. Dolezal, a former NAACP leader in Washington state whose ...

Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.

Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...

A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.

A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.

Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.

Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.

Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.

Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.

Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...

(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This May 2018 photo provided by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department shows Derrick Eugene Matthews, who was one of several teens charged in the killing of officer Amy Caprio on Monday, Ma...

(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Dawnta Anthony Harris. Harris was arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County ...

(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This undated photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Baltimore County Police officer first class Amy Caprio, who was killed in the line o...

(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). These May 2018 photos provided by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department shows, from left, Darrell Jaymar Ward, Eugene Robert Genius, Derrick Eugene Matthews and Dawnta Anthony Harris, who ...

(Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Police officers console one another while waiting to get into the viewing for slain Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio in Nottingham, Md., Thursday, May 24, 2018. Caprio died Monday after she was run over b...

By COURTNEY COLUMBUS and DAVID McFADDEN

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) - A police officer crushed by a stolen Jeep isn't even buried yet, and already authorities in Maryland are blaming each other for having allowed the teenage driver to be on the streets while he awaited sentencing for auto theft.

The state was formally supervising the 16-year-old driver, who is accused of running over Baltimore County officer Amy Caprio on Monday when she approached him outside a home where three teenage accomplices were allegedly committing a burglary.

Dawnta Anthony Harris, a slightly-built ninth-grader, had been assessed to be a high risk by Maryland's juvenile services department. He had a string of arrests for auto theft, and had skipped out of juvenile custody repeatedly. His own mother had asked officials to detain him, hoping to avoid any more trouble.

Despite all this, a judge transferred Harris from a juvenile facility to house arrest with his mother in West Baltimore. He had been fitted with an ankle bracelet that didn't track his whereabouts, simply indicating whether he was inside or outside their apartment in Gilmor Homes, a public housing project on the city's troubled west side.

Days later, Harris went AWOL again. A week after that, he allegedly killed a police officer.

"Our staff did the right thing in this case. They worked with this kid. They tried to re-engage with this kid. And when he didn't re-engage they brought it to the court's attention," said Sam Abed, Maryland's head of juvenile services.

Abed said the court system was responsible for placing Harris on home arrest, prompting a furious response from Baltimore's top prosecutor, and some of the political candidates choosing targets this election year say the governor bears some responsibility.

All four teenagers involved are now charged as adults with felony murder and held in an adult lockup. Prosecutors said the officer's body camera recorded Harris accelerating the Jeep at the officer trying to apprehend him Monday in a suburb northeast of Baltimore. Under the state's felony murder law, if someone is killed during a burglary, accomplices can also be found guilty of the slaying.

"This situation is just sad all the way around," said Harris' mother, Tanika Wilson, speaking through tears on Thursday at the Baltimore office of one of her son's lawyers.

Attorney J. Wyndal Gordon said the state agency tasked with managing and treating youngsters like his client clearly dropped the ball.

"Not only did the Department of Juvenile Services let the mother down, they let Amy Caprio down," Gordon told The Associated Press.

Abed countered that the May 10 decision to put Harris on home arrest was made without his agency's involvement. "The court acted with the state's attorney and the public defender. We were not at that hearing," Abed told reporters.

Marilyn Mosby, the State's Attorney for Baltimore, responded by saying she's "more than appalled, disheartened and perplexed" by an "attempt to shift responsibility away from his department by blaming my office and my attorneys for the release of an alleged murderer."

Abed also said that his staff made "many attempts" to locate Harris after he ran away from home confinement. Documents obtained by the AP suggest that caseworkers with Abed's agency did in fact make a series of efforts to locate Harris after the agency's last contact with him.

Various political hopefuls chimed in. Jim Shea, a Democratic candidate for governor, said there needs to be clear answers and strategies for reform for what he described as a state failure. "Governor Hogan and Secretary Abed must answer questions as to how the system failed and how the state will reform its processes to ensure this tragedy is not repeated," Shea said.

Meanwhile, the officer's grieving loved ones prepared for her funeral on Friday, and Wilson was breaking down in public.

"I did it all when it came to me trying to get my son to get it together," she said, her voice choking with emotion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.