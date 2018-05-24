A rare look at NYC's potter's field, home to 1 million dead

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails

A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.

(Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...

An officer's death has authorities in Maryland blaming each other for putting a troubled teen now charged with murder on home arrest.

(Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Police officers console one another while waiting to get into the viewing for slain Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio in Nottingham, Md., Thursday, May 24, 2018. Caprio died Monday after she was run over b...

A former NAACP leader in Washington state whose life unraveled after she was outed as a white woman pretending to be black has been charged with welfare fraud.

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. Dolezal, a former NAACP leader in Washington state whose ...

Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...

A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.

Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.

Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...

NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo, a sailboat passes by Hart Island where white markers indicate a mass grave of about 150 people in New York. Officials let reporters get a rare look this week at Hart Island, the place that h...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo, white markers, each indicating a mass grave of about 150 people, are displayed on Hart Island in New York. The small island in the waters off the Bronx that holds the remains of about 1 mill...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo, corrections officers stand behind small figurines near the dock on Hart Island in New York. Officials let reporters get a rare look this week at Hart Island, the place that has served as New...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this Wednesday, May 23, 2018 photo, a memorial listing the names of people buried in one mass grave is displayed on Hart Island in New York. Officials let reporters get a rare look this week at Hart Island, the place that has ...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). In this May 23, 2018 photo, each white marker denotes a mass grave of about 150 people on Hart Island in New York. Officials let reporters get a rare look at Hart Island, the place that has served as New York City’s potter’s fiel...

By VERENA DOBNIK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Prisoners working as gravediggers stack wooden coffins in the ground, three at a time. Wild geese and newborn goslings roam the grassy fields near small white statues of angels. Decaying brick buildings with blown-out windows stand overhead.

A small island in the waters off the Bronx that holds the remains of about 1 million deceased New Yorkers has long been shrouded in secrecy, with limited public access.

But the city's Department of Correction, which operates Hart Island, partially opened it to reporters this week for a rare look at the site that has served as New York City's potter's field for nearly 150 years.

Journalists were allowed Wednesday to photograph only parts of the 131-acre island, a sprawling cemetery of white markers on green lawns. Photographs were not allowed - for privacy reasons, Correction officials said - at the muddy trench where inmates from the nearby Rikers Island jail work as gravediggers.

The tour came amid complaints about deteriorating conditions on the shoreline of the island, where erosion recently unearthed at least 174 human bones from a part of the graveyard that's slowly washing into Long Island Sound.

City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez is calling for control of the island to be transferred from security-minded correction officials to the Parks Department, with the idea that it could be broadly opened to visitors. Abandoned structures on the island, which include the remnants of a 19th century women's asylum and a tuberculosis hospital and a former Army missile site, would be rehabilitated and made into a museum.

"Open Hart Island and give dignity and respect to the men and women, more than 1 million, that have been buried in this location for 150 years," he said.

Correction officials, though concerned about the erosion, have dismissed critics who say that the dead aren't being treated respectfully.

White markers of concrete or plastic piping note the location of many, but not all, of the graves. Each represents 150 souls buried below and bears a number linked to records with information about the dead.

Many did still have names when their remains arrived on Hart Island, contrary to a common belief that only "John Does" lie here, said Carleen McLaughlin, the Department of Correction director of legislative affairs and special projects.

When no one claims a dead person, or is too poor to pay for a funeral, they're often sent here.

In some cases, McLaughlin said, families and friends didn't know their loved one had died - only that they were missing, with no way to find out what happened.

The gravediggers volunteer for the coveted duty that takes them out of their Rikers Island cells.

When they're done filling a mass grave, a new empty one is bulldozed nearby to receive more of the roughly 1,000 people who end up on the island each year.

Civilian visitors are allowed, but they have to sign up for a trip six months in advance for excursions that happen only about once a month. Visitors have to surrender their cellphones to a correction guard, even including people who'd learned a missing loved one might be interred here.

Visitors accompanying Rodriguez on a visit to the island Wednesday included Elaine Joseph, whose baby girl died just after birth in 1978. The infant wound up in an unmarked trench on Hart Island when a snowstorm blocked Joseph from promptly retrieving her remains from a city hospital.

"All I am hoping for is that we can make this a public park so I can come visit her gravesite as often as I chose to visit my parents' gravesite or anyone else visits their family's gravesites," she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.