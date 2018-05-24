San Francisco police not charged in black man's 2015 killing

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails

A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...

After spending years fighting to keep drones from flying over prisons, South Carolina corrections officials now plan to use the small unmanned aircraft to keep a remote eye on inmates.

Massachusetts' highest court has indefinitely suspended a judge who admitted to having an affair with a clinical social worker that included sexual encounters at the courthouse.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.

(Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...

Scientists develop a swallowed capsule that might someday be used to spot health problems from inside the gut.

(Lillie Paquette/MIT School of Engineering via AP). This undated photo provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering in May 2018 shows a capsule packed with electronics and genetically engineered living cells in Cambridge,...

Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...

Georgia grand jury says fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by police was justified because he pointed BB pistol at officers.

(AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File). FILE - This April 5, 2018 file photo shows Jameillah Smiley holding a framed photograph of her son, Ricky Boyd, at her home in Savannah, Ga. Police were justified in fatally shooting Ricky Boyd, a 20-year-old man, a grand j...

San Francisco prosecutors say they won't charge officers in two shooting deaths, including the 2015 killing of a black man that led to protests and U.S.-recommended police reforms.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016 file photo, attorney Adante D. Pointer, left, speaks at a news conference in San Francisco as a video is displayed of the San Francisco police shooting of Mario Woods, who police say appeared to ...

A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.

A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco prosecutors said Thursday that they will not charge officers in two shooting deaths, including the killing of a black man that led to citywide protests three years ago and federally recommended police reforms.

District Attorney George Gascon declined to prosecute five officers who fired at Mario Woods, whose 2015 killing led to large demonstrations amid nationwide upheaval over police shootings of black men, and two officers who shot Luis Gongora Pat in 2016, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Both men had knives, prosecutors said, and there is insufficient evidence that the officers did not reasonably act in defense of themselves and others.

Gascon expressed frustration over the high-profile cases that brought national attention, saying he did not believe the officers should have killed the men but he was bound by law not to press charges.

In the Woods case, prosecutors said, cellphone videos showed the suspect was not directly threatening officers with the knife when they fired 26 rounds at him.

"To the Woods family and the Gongora family, there are not enough words that I can say that are going to bring their loved ones back," Gascón said. "I'm very sorry they lost a son, they lost a brother, a friend, because I don't believe that was necessary."

The killings, which happened four months apart in a city that prides itself on diversity, increased tension between the Police Department and many of the communities officers are assigned to protect, the newspaper said.

Woods, 26, was African-American, and Gongora Pat, 45, was a Mexican immigrant, and their deaths came as police killings of black men stirred racial tensions nationwide, including the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

The fatal shootings were among several in the city within a short period, leading then-Police Chief Greg Suhr to resign and San Francisco to ask the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a review of the Police Department and its policies. The Justice Department recommended nearly 300 changes to the force.

Current Police Chief Bill Scott was hand-picked by late Mayor Ed Lee in January 2017 to oversee the reforms, rebuild community trust and institute new use-of-force policies focused on de-escalation.

Earlier this year, the San Francisco Police Department became the first in the U.S. to voluntarily agree to state oversight after the federal government ended the Obama-era Justice Department program aimed at easing community tensions.

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com

