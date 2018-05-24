Tomi Lahren Physically, Verbally Assaulted At Minneapolis Restau - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tomi Lahren Physically, Verbally Assaulted At Minneapolis Restaurant

A Fox News contributor had a controversial encounter at a Minneapolis restaurant Monday that had President Trump weighing in.

According to CBS affiliate WCCO, video taken by patrons at a Minneapolis restaurant shows Tomi Lahren having a glass of water thrown at her.

Another video posted to social media shows Lahren then confronting the woman, while others at the restaurant yelled profanities at her.

Lahren tweeted the following in response to the incident.

[Warning: Video below contains explicit language]

President Trump was made aware of the incident and tweeted, “Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!”

WCCO reported that the restaurant escorted the woman who threw the drink, and the people she was with immediately after the incident.

