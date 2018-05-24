Tomi Lahren Physically, Verbally Assaulted At Minneapolis Restaurant

A Fox News contributor had a controversial encounter at a Minneapolis restaurant Monday that had President Trump weighing in.

According to CBS affiliate WCCO, video taken by patrons at a Minneapolis restaurant shows Tomi Lahren having a glass of water thrown at her.

Another video posted to social media shows Lahren then confronting the woman, while others at the restaurant yelled profanities at her.

So this is disgusting, disrespectful and abusive behaviour. @TomiLahren was out today & had a drink thrown over her by another female. Is this what the ‘tolerant & loving left’ have been reduced to? #tomilahren pic.twitter.com/cIin6tc9Bs — Maria Macrae (@maryanne_macrae) May 21, 2018

Lahren tweeted the following in response to the incident.

I’m tough and I can handle it. My hope is that we as a country don’t have to resort to this nonsense over political differences. https://t.co/Oxe50Mg7mY — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 23, 2018

[Warning: Video below contains explicit language]

They threw a drink at @TomiLahren while we were just having brunch. pic.twitter.com/SeJ2t67CMP — Shelby (@JonesonTop42) May 20, 2018

President Trump was made aware of the incident and tweeted, “Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!”

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

WCCO reported that the restaurant escorted the woman who threw the drink, and the people she was with immediately after the incident.