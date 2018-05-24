Body of missing boater recovered from central Oklahoma lake

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it has recovered the body of the second of two people missing after a boating accident on a central Oklahoma lake.

Troopers say the body of Cody Foster of Little Axe was recovered about 10:45 a.m. Thursday from Lake Thunderbird, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. Authorities say Foster's body was found about 35 feet below underwater.

Foster had been missing since a boat he was in collided with a second vessel Saturday. The body of 33-year-old Brandon Michael Kelley of Moore was recovered Monday. Authorities say specialized sonar recovery equipment helped divers and marine enforcement troopers recover Foster's body. Two people in the second boat were injured in the collision.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

