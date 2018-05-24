United Aircraft Diverts To Tulsa En Route To Houston - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

United Aircraft Diverts To Tulsa En Route To Houston

Posted: Updated:
The United flight lands safely - pictured behind the UPS plane. The United flight lands safely - pictured behind the UPS plane.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The pilot of an United Express flight from Omaha to Houston was diverted to Tulsa when the pilot reported issues with pressurization. The Embraer aircraft is carrying 75 people.

The aircraft circled around north of Tulsa to burn fuel and touched down safety around  2:11 p.m.

