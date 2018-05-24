Lake Thunderbird Search Over After 2nd Victim In Fatal Boat Crash Recovered

The body of the second victim in a deadly boat crash was recovered at Lake Thunderbird.

The family of Cody Foster says his body was recovered Thursday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, members of Team Watters Sonar Search and Recovery from Moro, Illinois used specialized sonar recovery equipment to assist OHP divers and marine enforcement troopers in recovering Foster.

Crews had been searching for Foster since last Saturday night when two boats collided.

Foster, along with Brandon Kelley, were passengers on one boat and both were missing after the crash.

Crews recovered Kelley’s body on Monday, May 21.

The investigating into the crash is ongoing.

An account has been set up at Liberty National Bank in Blanchard, Oklahoma to benefit Foster’s family.