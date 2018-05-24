Family Says Lake Thunderbird Search Over After Man's Body Recovered

The family of Cody Foster says his body was recovered Thursday morning from Lake Thunderbird.

Crews had been searching for Foster since last Saturday night when two boats collided.

Read Related Story: Crews Search For Two Missing On Lake Thunderbird

Foster, along with Brandon Kelley, were passengers on one boat and both were missing after the crash.

Crews recovered Kelley’s body on Monday, May 21.

An account was set up at Liberty National Bank in Blanchard, Oklahoma to benefit Foster’s family.