South Carolina plans to use drones to remotely watch inmates

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.More >>
Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.More >>
Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.More >>
Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.More >>
The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.More >>
Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.More >>
Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background.More >>
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - After spending years fighting to keep drones from flying over prisons, South Carolina corrections officials now plan to use the small unmanned aircraft to keep a remote eye on inmates.
State Corrections Director Bryan Stirling showed reporters new drones on Thursday that can be used to monitor a prison and the area outside, where contraband such as cellphones and drugs can be launched over walls.
Stirling says South Carolina is the first state in the nation to use drones like this. The drones will be used over some of South Carolina's 21 prisons, allowing additional eyes to monitor facilities while not being on site.
Prison officials got lawmakers to pass a ban this year preventing private drones from flying over prisons. The drones were used to drop contraband over fences.