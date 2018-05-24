APNewsBreak: Ethics complaint filed over Gianforte assault

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails

A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

After spending years fighting to keep drones from flying over prisons, South Carolina corrections officials now plan to use the small unmanned aircraft to keep a remote eye on inmates.

Massachusetts' highest court has indefinitely suspended a judge who admitted to having an affair with a clinical social worker that included sexual encounters at the courthouse.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

Scientists develop a swallowed capsule that might someday be used to spot health problems from inside the gut.

(Lillie Paquette/MIT School of Engineering via AP). This undated photo provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering in May 2018 shows a capsule packed with electronics and genetically engineered living cells in Cambridge,...

Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...

Georgia grand jury says fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by police was justified because he pointed BB pistol at officers.

(AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File). FILE - This April 5, 2018 file photo shows Jameillah Smiley holding a framed photograph of her son, Ricky Boyd, at her home in Savannah, Ga. Police were justified in fatally shooting Ricky Boyd, a 20-year-old man, a grand j...

San Francisco prosecutors say they won't charge officers in two shooting deaths, including the 2015 killing of a black man that led to protests and U.S.-recommended police reforms.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016 file photo, attorney Adante D. Pointer, left, speaks at a news conference in San Francisco as a video is displayed of the San Francisco police shooting of Mario Woods, who police say appeared to ...

A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.

A school bus driver is facing death by auto charges stemming from a New Jersey crash that killed a student and a teacher earlier this month.

The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.

(Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The head of the Montana Democratic Party on Thursday asked for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied to the police and the public when he assaulted a reporter last year.

The request by the party's executive director, Nancy Keenan, comes exactly one year after Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs said Gianforte "body slammed" him for asking a question the day before Gianforte won a special election for Montana's only U.S. House seat. The former technology entrepreneur is running for re-election in November.

Gianforte eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and said Jacobs did nothing wrong. But Gianforte initially told police that Jacobs instigated the attack, and his campaign spokesman at the time, Shane Scanlon, released a statement saying the same thing.

Keenan's complaints filed with the House Committee on Ethics and the independent Office of Congressional Ethics said those were false statements made in violation of House ethics rules that require Gianforte to "conduct himself at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House."

The ethics committee and the independent ethics office, which refers matters to the committee, will review the request but are not required to launch a probe simply because the request was made.

Keenan said Thursday that Gianforte has never owned up to lying to the police or the public, and he has never been held accountable for those statements.

"It's a matter of character for me," Keenan said in an interview with The Associated Press. "If we can't trust him in telling the truth to the cops, then how do we trust him on health care policy, how do we trust him on public lands?"

It does not matter that the assault and the statements were made before Gianforte was elected or sworn in, Keenan said.

"A lot of things happened before people were members of Congress and they were still called to the carpet for it," Keenan said. "This case is no different."

In one case, a Senate ethics investigation was launched last year against U.S. Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., over sexual misconduct allegations from before he was a senator.

Gianforte has perpetuated the lie since he's been in office, including having his communications director, Travis Hall, give a statement to the AP last fall stating that "no one was misled" about the attack, Keenan said.

Hall declined to comment on Keenan's complaint. He cited as the reason a cease-and-desist letter sent to Gianforte by Jacobs' attorney last fall in response to Hall's "no one was misled" comment.

In the letter, attorney Geoffrey Genth told the congressman and his staff that Gianforte repeatedly misled law enforcement and the public and warned them to stop making "false and defamatory statements" about Jacobs.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Erin Collins said in a statement that Keenan's complaint is a desperate attempt by Democrats to divert attention from their "lackluster lineup" of candidates in this year's elections.

"While the Democratic Party attempts to waste taxpayers' money on this wild goose chase, Congressman Gianforte will continue to work tirelessly in Montanans' best interest," Collins said.

Five Democrats are competing for the party's nomination to challenge Gianforte in November's election. Keenan shrugged off any suggestion that the complaints are a campaign stunt.

"He continues to not tell the truth. It's fundamentally about honesty," she said.

Witnesses told investigators that Gianforte threw Jacobs to the ground and punched him after complaining earlier in the day about "duplicitous" campaign coverage by the Guardian and BuzzFeed News, according to police documents.

Gianforte told investigators that Jacobs grabbed his wrist and spun, pulling Gianforte on the ground on top of him. Scanlon's statement also said Jacobs grabbed Gianforte by the wrist.

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert declined to file any additional state criminal charges related to Gianforte's initial statements.

Gianforte paid a fine, completed 40 hours of community service and 20 hours of counseling for anger of management.

He also apologized to Jacobs and donated $50,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists under a settlement with the reporter to avoid a civil lawsuit.

