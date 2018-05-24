Donation Account Set Up For Missing Lake Thunderbird Boater's Family

A donation account has been set up to help the family of a missing boater who was last seen Saturday night at Lake Thunderbird.

An account was set up at Liberty National Bank in Blanchard, Oklahoma, to benefit the family of Cody Foster.

Foster was last seen Saturday night at Lake Thunderbird before a fatality boat collision happened on the lake.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has been searching the area for missing man. The agency has not released the details about the fatality collision or what led up to it.

Anyone who wishes to donate may do so at any Liberty National Bank location. Be sure to mention your donation is going toward the Cody Foster fund.

