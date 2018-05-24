Emails show deception by Nassar, USA Gymnastics

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails

A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

Still smoking and still joking, Tommy Chong views life at 80

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

Massachusetts' highest court has indefinitely suspended a judge who admitted to having an affair with a clinical social worker that included sexual encounters at the courthouse.

Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...

Community groups in Milwaukee are criticizing police over newly released body-camera footage of Bucks player Sterling Brown's January arrest.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

The head of the Montana Democratic Party is asking for a congressional ethics investigation into whether Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte lied about his attack of a reporter last year.

(Gallatin County via AP, File). FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017 file booking photo provided by Gallatin County, Mont., shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., at the Gallatin County Detention Center in Bozeman, Mont. Executive Director Nancy Keenan is askin...

Utah police say they've found the body of a woman who disappeared on the way home from English class three years ago, shortly after she moved from Mexico.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, shows Elizabeth Smart holding a photo of Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado during a news conference, in Sandy, Utah. According to the Deseret News, investigators confirmed Wednesday,...

Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.

(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of the fatal 1985 strangling and stabbing...

A school bus driver is facing death by auto charges stemming from a New Jersey crash that killed a student and a teacher earlier this month.

Focus of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school safety and mass shootings shifting to those closest to the violence of recent attacks.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Ed Scruggs, Board Vice-Chair of Texas Gun Sense – Advocacy group that promotes common sense, right, listens to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, left, during a roundtable discussion to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wak...

Georgia grand jury says fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by police was justified because he pointed BB pistol at officers.

(AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File). FILE - This April 5, 2018 file photo shows Jameillah Smiley holding a framed photograph of her son, Ricky Boyd, at her home in Savannah, Ga. Police were justified in fatally shooting Ricky Boyd, a 20-year-old man, a grand j...

Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - USA Gymnastics agreed to use false excuses in 2015 to account for the absence of sports doctor Larry Nassar, who had been accused of sexually abusing female athletes, according to emails obtained by a newspaper.

Nassar suggested that USA Gymnastics tell people that he couldn't attend two major events that summer because he was sick or needed to focus on his work at Michigan State University, the Indianapolis Star reported Thursday.

"We'll let Ron know to advise people that you weren't feeling well and decided to stay home," Scott Himsel, an attorney hired by USA Gymnastics, replied, referring to Ron Galimore, chief operating officer.

USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, is accused of covering up assault allegations against Nassar. The group didn't tell Michigan State or elite gymnastics clubs about complaints against him in 2015.

Nassar publicly stated in September 2015 that he was retiring from the Indianapolis-based group, but he continued to see young women and girls for many months at his Michigan State office and a gym near Lansing, Michigan.

USA Gymnastics and Himsel declined to comment on the Star story. The group has said it didn't disclose the Nassar investigation to others based on guidance from the FBI.

"I don't think that they cared at all," Olympian Aly Raisman said. "I think at first it was to get ... Nassar away from the Olympians, but when it was about a 10-year-old or a 15-year-old or 20-year-old in Michigan they didn't care."

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Michigan State has agreed to pay $425 million to 332 victims and set aside $75 million for additional claimants. There's been no broad settlement involving USA Gymnastics.

