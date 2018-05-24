Emails show deception by Nassar, USA Gymnastics - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Emails show deception by Nassar, USA Gymnastics

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Disputed pipeline backed by Trump is focus of court hearing

    Disputed pipeline backed by Trump is focus of court hearing

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:52:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...
    Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.More >>
    Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.More >>

  • Chief defends officers cleared by grand jury in shooting

    Chief defends officers cleared by grand jury in shooting

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:52:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File). FILE - This April 5, 2018 file photo shows Jameillah Smiley holding a framed photograph of her son, Ricky Boyd, at her home in Savannah, Ga. Police were justified in fatally shooting Ricky Boyd, a 20-year-old man, a grand j...(AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File). FILE - This April 5, 2018 file photo shows Jameillah Smiley holding a framed photograph of her son, Ricky Boyd, at her home in Savannah, Ga. Police were justified in fatally shooting Ricky Boyd, a 20-year-old man, a grand j...
    Georgia grand jury says fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by police was justified because he pointed BB pistol at officers.More >>
    Georgia grand jury says fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by police was justified because he pointed BB pistol at officers.More >>

  • Texas governor meeting with students, shooting survivors

    Texas governor meeting with students, shooting survivors

    Thursday, May 24 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:52:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Ed Scruggs, Board Vice-Chair of Texas Gun Sense – Advocacy group that promotes common sense, right, listens to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, left, during a roundtable discussion to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wak...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Ed Scruggs, Board Vice-Chair of Texas Gun Sense – Advocacy group that promotes common sense, right, listens to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, left, during a roundtable discussion to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wak...
    Focus of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school safety and mass shootings shifting to those closest to the violence of recent attacks.More >>
    Focus of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school safety and mass shootings shifting to those closest to the violence of recent attacks.More >>
    •   

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - USA Gymnastics agreed to use false excuses in 2015 to account for the absence of sports doctor Larry Nassar, who had been accused of sexually abusing female athletes, according to emails obtained by a newspaper.

Nassar suggested that USA Gymnastics tell people that he couldn't attend two major events that summer because he was sick or needed to focus on his work at Michigan State University, the Indianapolis Star reported Thursday.

"We'll let Ron know to advise people that you weren't feeling well and decided to stay home," Scott Himsel, an attorney hired by USA Gymnastics, replied, referring to Ron Galimore, chief operating officer.

USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, is accused of covering up assault allegations against Nassar. The group didn't tell Michigan State or elite gymnastics clubs about complaints against him in 2015.

Nassar publicly stated in September 2015 that he was retiring from the Indianapolis-based group, but he continued to see young women and girls for many months at his Michigan State office and a gym near Lansing, Michigan.

USA Gymnastics and Himsel declined to comment on the Star story. The group has said it didn't disclose the Nassar investigation to others based on guidance from the FBI.

"I don't think that they cared at all," Olympian Aly Raisman said. "I think at first it was to get ... Nassar away from the Olympians, but when it was about a 10-year-old or a 15-year-old or 20-year-old in Michigan they didn't care."

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Michigan State has agreed to pay $425 million to 332 victims and set aside $75 million for additional claimants. There's been no broad settlement involving USA Gymnastics.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.