Trump Blasts Democrats Over MS-13 Gang Violence, Immigration Sta - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump Blasts Democrats Over MS-13 Gang Violence, Immigration Standstill

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

President Donald Trump lambasted Democrats as "sticking up" for MS-13 gang members, again blaming party leaders for hampering the administration's efforts to provide immigration reform. Trump made the remarks in an interview with Fox News taped just after his immigration roundtable event in New York on Wednesday. 

"We have the worst immigration laws in the entire world by far," the president said. "Other countries laugh at us and it's because of the Democrats, it's because of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi." 

Speaking to "Fox and Friends", Trump said that the "vicious killers" of MS-13 "shouldn't be allowed into the country." He applauded current law enforcement efforts to stop the flow of gangs and drugs across the U.S. border, but said Democrats are "trying to find all sorts of reason[s]" why they should stay. 

"These are stone-cold killers – vicious killers," Trump said. "And when we hear families like that, innocent families, these incredible families who have lost their daughter in this case, got some other people in the room that have lost sons. This should have never happen."

Asked if he would support current efforts being taken by conservative House members without the support of Republican leadership to force a vote on a variety of immigration bills, Trump said "unless it includes a wall – and I mean a wall, a real wall – and unless it includes strong border security, there'll be no approvals from me."

House Speaker Paul Ryan has repeatedly voiced his opposition of House Republicans who have filed a discharge petition to force a vote on immigration legislation, since Congress has not been able to legislate a fix to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program earlier this year.

"There are bills going through, I'm watching one or two of them, we'll see what happens. But I can tell you there is a mood right now, on very strong border security," Trump said.

The president was confident that the administration would receive further funding for his long-promised border wall, saying that there's "a lot of pressure on Democrats to get it approved" and to change the immigration laws.

Meanwhile, when discussing the administration's efforts to prosecute immigrants crossing the border, Trump said the U.S. needs to change the immigration courts system, calling it "corrupt." 

"We're the only country essentially that has judges. They want to hire thousands of judges. Other countries have – it's called security people. People that stand there and say 'You can't come in.' We have thousands of judges and we need thousands more judges. The whole system is corrupt. It's horrible," Trump said.

He added, "You need thousands of judges based on this crazy system. Who ever heard of a system where you put people through trials? You know a judge is a very special person. How do you hire thousands of people to be a judge? So it's ridiculous. We are going to change the system. We have no choice for the good of our country."

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Greitens' lawyers want subpoenas on source of cash payment

    Greitens' lawyers want subpoenas on source of cash payment

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:37:37 GMT
    Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want lawmakers investigating the governor to issue subpoenas to probe more deeply into the source of a cash payment related to sexual misconduct allegations against him.More >>
    Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want lawmakers investigating the governor to issue subpoenas to probe more deeply into the source of a cash payment related to sexual misconduct allegations against him.More >>

  • Trump administration explores tariffs on autos, auto parts

    Trump administration explores tariffs on autos, auto parts

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:37:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). President Donald Trump's hair is ruffled by a breeze as he speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, en route to a day trip to New York. Trump will hold a roundtable d...(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). President Donald Trump's hair is ruffled by a breeze as he speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, en route to a day trip to New York. Trump will hold a roundtable d...
    As trade talks with Mexico and Canada stall, Trump administration explores whether tariffs are needed on auto imports.More >>
    As trade talks with Mexico and Canada stall, Trump administration explores whether tariffs are needed on auto imports.More >>

  • Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Senate primary splits Arizona conservatives between 2 icons

    Thursday, May 24 2018 10:37 AM EDT2018-05-24 14:37:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>
    Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.