Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statue

Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statue

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Texas school shooting survivors search for purpose in shadow of Parkland attack.

Texas school shooting survivors search for purpose in shadow of Parkland attack.

( Godofredo A. Vasquez /Houston Chronicle via AP). Houston Texans players join in a prayer circle at a memorial for the Santa Fe High School shooting victims outside the school Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

( Godofredo A. Vasquez /Houston Chronicle via AP). Houston Texans players join in a prayer circle at a memorial for the Santa Fe High School shooting victims outside the school Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

The Los Angeles jails are run by the county sheriff, but the Mexican Mafia wields the power in the underworld behind bars.

The Los Angeles jails are run by the county sheriff, but the Mexican Mafia wields the power in the underworld behind bars.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). A poster at a news conference shows suspects captured and at large as authorities announce indictments against the Mexican Mafia in Los Angeles Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Leaders of the notorious Mexican Mafia "gang of gangs" wer...

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). A poster at a news conference shows suspects captured and at large as authorities announce indictments against the Mexican Mafia in Los Angeles Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Leaders of the notorious Mexican Mafia "gang of gangs" wer...

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must turn over user content to criminal defendants preparing for trial.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a mural in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. The California Supreme Court will decide whether Facebook and other social media companies must tur...

Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.

Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.

Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement - former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state senator Kelli Ward - in the GOP Senate primary.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). In this May 17, 2018, photo, Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward talks about her platform policies at a Scottsdale Tea Party event in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona conservatives are torn between two icons of their movement -...

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background.

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo from video from the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flames of methane gas erupting through cracks on Kahukai Street in the Leilani Estates neighborhood of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii during the ov...

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo from video from the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flames of methane gas erupting through cracks on Kahukai Street in the Leilani Estates neighborhood of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii during the ov...

The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.

The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.

Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.

Attorneys for the Trump administration are due in a Montana courtroom Thursday to defend the approval of TransCanada's disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline project.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file). FILE - This March 24, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, announcing the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, c...

Two casino companies facing the threat of a strike from housekeepers, bartenders, servers and other key employees saw their shares slide.

Two casino companies facing the threat of a strike from housekeepers, bartenders, servers and other key employees saw their shares slide.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Elvis tribute artist Eddie Powers poses for a photo with newlyweds Rob and Kelly Roznowski after he married them at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. What happen...

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Elvis tribute artist Eddie Powers poses for a photo with newlyweds Rob and Kelly Roznowski after he married them at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas. What happen...

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.

A commercial cargo ship arrived at the orbiting lab Thursday, three days after launching from Wallops Island.

Virginia-based Orbital ATK shipped the goods for NASA in a Cygnus capsule, which is named after the swan constellation. The space station's U.S. crew used a big robot arm to snag the Cygnus from orbit 250 miles up.

The astronauts will unload the food, equipment and science experiments, then fill the capsule with trash for a fiery re-entry in several weeks.

Six men call the space station home: three Americans, two Russians and a Japanese. Three of them will return to Earth in just over a week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.