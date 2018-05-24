Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia.

A commercial cargo ship arrived at the orbiting lab Thursday, three days after launching from Wallops Island.

Virginia-based Orbital ATK shipped the goods for NASA in a Cygnus capsule, which is named after the swan constellation. The space station's U.S. crew used a big robot arm to snag the Cygnus from orbit 250 miles up.

The astronauts will unload the food, equipment and science experiments, then fill the capsule with trash for a fiery re-entry in several weeks.

Six men call the space station home: three Americans, two Russians and a Japanese. Three of them will return to Earth in just over a week.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

