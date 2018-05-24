OHP: McAlester Man Drowns In Lake Eufaula - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

OHP: McAlester Man Drowns In Lake Eufaula


PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a McAlester man drowned while trying to retrieve his boat on Lake Eufaula Wednesday evening.

Troopers identified the man as 66-year-old James Cosper.

According to the OHP, Cosper was loading his boat at a ramp when the boat started to drift away.  A witness saw Cosper jumped off a nearby boat dock and begin to swim toward the boat.  The witness told troopers, the victim began to struggle, then went underwater and never resurfaced.

The OHP says Cosper's body was recovered about 25 yards from the shore.

