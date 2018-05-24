Chaos of Las Vegas shooting promoted fears of wider attack

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.

California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she no longer supports the death penalty.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif asks questions during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein says she no longer supports the death pen...

Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo from video from the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flames of methane gas erupting through cracks on Kahukai Street in the Leilani Estates neighborhood of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii during the ov...

From the design of school buildings to video games, here's what the gun lobby says leads to school shootings.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, attendees walk by a display of AR-15's and AR-10's at the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas. Gun-control advocates push for tougher laws, including universal background...

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

When Tom Kelly's relatives got word that his World War II B-24 bomber had finally been found, a wave of exhilaration and grief washed over them.

(U.S. Army Air Force/Kelly Family Research Project via AP). This circa 1943 U.S. Army Air Force photo from the Kelly Family Research Project shows the "Heaven Can Wait" B-24 bomber, location unknown, in which Lt. Thomas Kelly died when it was shot down...

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, part of Reno Ave. near South Las Vegas Blvd is blocked with police tape in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas promised to release dispatch lo...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, a woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Tales of horror and heroism emerged Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a new cache of docu...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Gunshots came so rapidly during the deadliest mass shooting in the nation's modern history that one Las Vegas police officer feared he was facing a fully stocked assault team with tactical gear.

Other officers raced casino-to-casino, debunking reports of multiple shooters and false bomb threats on the Las Vegas Strip while colleagues put themselves in harm's way to protect wounded and fleeing concert-goers in the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 people dead, hundreds injured and uncounted others traumatized.

"As I was lying on top of them people were trampling over top of us trying to escape the area," wrote one officer, identified only as M. Amburgey.

About 2,100 pages of police reports, witness statements and dispatch logs released by police Wednesday under court order paint another partial picture of horror and heroism, chaos and confusion - and shed new detail on how officers and hotel security responded to the worst massacre in modern U.S. history.

It was the third release this month of what Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said could become weekly disbursements of public records sought by media including The Associated Press.

"We saw people get trampled and saw many bleeding people," wrote a woman who had been working in the VIP area of the Route 91 Harvest Festival, an open-air concert venue with 22,000 people. Witness names were blacked out, so their accounts could not be verified.

More than seven months after the attack, the documents did not answer the question of motive. Police and the FBI said they would not comment on the newly released information and that the shooting is still under investigation.

Authorities have said Stephen Paddock acted alone when he opened fire from his high-rise hotel room into the concert grounds below, and that the attack had no link to international terrorism.

One account raised more questions about when police reached Paddock's room at the Mandalay Bay resort and why they waited more than an hour to enter it.

"When we got off on the 32nd floor, we heard active shooting still going on," said a hotel employee who said he accompanied a Las Vegas police officer.

Authorities have said gunfire stopped before police reached the 32nd floor, and that Paddock killed himself before officers reached his door.

In another report, a hairstylist told police that a client with the last name Paddock spoke in the months before the shooting about an open-air concert venue being susceptible to attack. The stylist said she asked a woman she believed to be Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, if she knew what the client was talking about.

"She's like, 'Oh, what, about somebody shooting into a crowd and, you know, wanting to hurt a lot of people?'" the stylist told police.

Authorities said Danley was in the Philippines during the shooting. While Danley had been called the only person of interest in the case, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, elected head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said earlier this year that he did not expect criminal charges against her.

Among the tales were officers' accounts of preparing to face a large-scale attack by multiple shooters.

A patrol officer identified as A. Mitre prayed as he and his partner raced to the scene. Mitre he wanted to run away but reminded himself, "You have to stop the threat, you have to save them."

"I would've bet my paycheck there was an assault team on the ground," Officer M. Bordoni wrote in his report.

Officers described crouching behind patrol vehicles on the Las Vegas Strip, unable to determine where gunfire was coming from while a vehicle window shattered and bullets hit the ground. A rookie officer, Brady Cook, was wounded in the arm. Detective Casey Clarkson was struck in the neck.

Authorities were so on edge that a woman was detained after presenting a Stratosphere security guard with a box she said was for police. Officers had a drug-sniffing dog check the package to determine it was indeed doughnuts. The woman said she was just trying to perform a "random act of kindness."

A list of dispatch calls offered a minute-by-minute account of witnesses' initial reports, with 911 calls beginning at 10:08 p.m. One operator reports being told that people were being trampled and that as many as 20 people had been shot.

Authorities say Paddock, 64, a real estate investor and high-stakes gambler, had amassed an arsenal of nearly two dozen assault-style rifles and numerous high-capacity ammunition magazines in his room where he broke the windows and fired into the crowd.

Police have not yet released 911 calls, and have said they have hundreds of hours more of witness cellphone recordings and footage from officers' body-worn cameras.

___

Contributing to this report were Associated Press journalists Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas; Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada; Courtney Bonnell in Phoenix; Brian Eason in Denver; Amanda Lee Myers in Los Angeles; Martha Bellisle in Seattle; Lindsay Whitehurst in Salt Lake City; Terry Tang, Jacques Billeaud and Anita Snow in Phoenix; Mary Hudetz in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska; Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.