Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

President Donald Trump is out to discredit the Russia probe he now calls 'spygate'

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails

A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police

About to turn 80, Tommy Chong says he never doubted he'd live to see the day when marijuana would be legal in one form or another in 30 states across the country

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background

Amazon says an "unlikely" string of events prompted its Echo personal assistant device to record a Portland, Oregon, family's private conversation and then send the recording to an acquaintance in Seattle.

Focus of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's meetings on school safety and mass shootings shifting to those closest to the violence of recent attacks.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Ed Scruggs, Board Vice-Chair of Texas Gun Sense – Advocacy group that promotes common sense, right, listens to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, left, during a roundtable discussion to address safety and security at Texas schools in the wak...

A Southern California jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay more than $25 million to a woman who claimed in a lawsuit that she developed cancer by using the company's talc-based baby powder.

A former NAACP leader in Washington state whose life unraveled after she was outed as a white woman pretending to be black has been charged with welfare fraud.

(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo with her son, Langston, at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. Dolezal, a former NAACP leader in Washington state whose ...

A new study finds that some public pension funds are in such bad shape that they might be totally depleted during an economic downturn.

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo from video from the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flames of methane gas erupting through cracks on Kahukai Street in the Leilani Estates neighborhood of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii during the ov...

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

New US weather satellite can't keep cool, could hurt photos

Law enforcement officials say Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning to face criminal charges in a months-long investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted women.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

Now that the NFL is drawing the line against players kneeling during the national anthem, athletes protesting police brutality and racial inequality may need to find a new playbook this fall.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles...

NFL's policy could mean a new playbook on protests this fall

( U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This Wednesday, May 23, 2018, photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, the active fissure complex in Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone near Pahoa, Hawaii. The volcano produces methane when hot lava buries and...

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This May 23, 2018, Satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe shows lava coming out of fissures caused by Kilauea volcano, running towards the Puna coast, lower right, along Malama Ki Forest R...

(Satellite Image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This May 23, 2018, Satellite photo provided by DigitalGlobe shows lava coming out of fissures caused by Kilauea volcano, near Puna Geothermal Venture, a geothermal energy plant, in Pahoa, Ha...

( U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo released Wednesday, May 23, 2018 by the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flame of methane gas was observed in the cracks on Kahukai Street, during the overnight hours. The volcano produces methane ...

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). This photo from video from the U.S. Geological Survey shows blue burning flames of methane gas erupting through cracks on Kahukai Street in the Leilani Estates neighborhood of Pahoa on the island of Hawaii during the ov...

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Lava entered the ocean from a third flow Thursday, marking the third week of a Hawaii volcano eruption that has opened up nearly two dozen vents in rural communities, destroyed dozens of buildings and shot miles-high plumes of ash into the sky.

Low lava fountains were erupting from a nearly continuous 2-mile-long (3.22-kilometer) portion of the series of fissures that have opened up in the ground, scientists said Thursday. The fountains were feeding channelized lava flows down to the coast. The eastern-most channel split, creating three ocean entries.

Since the eruption began on May 3, Hawaii County has ordered about 2,000 people to evacuate from Leilani Estates and surrounding neighborhoods.

Hawaii officials have said they may need to evacuate a thousand more people if lava crosses key highways and isolates communities in the mostly rural part of the island where the Kilauea volcano is erupting.

A blocked highway would cut people off from the only route to grocery stores, schools and hospitals.

The U.S. Marine Corps said Thursday that it has sent two CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters from a base near Honolulu to help if more evacuations become necessary. Each helicopter can carry 50 passengers.

The volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and steam. The lava has been pouring down the flank of the volcano and into the ocean miles away.

Lava has destroyed 50 buildings, including about two dozen homes. One person was seriously injured after being hit by a flying piece of lava.

There continues to be intermittent explosions at the summit that have been sending plumes of ash into the sky. On Wednesday, the volcano belched a plume that reached about 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), scientists said. Right before the explosion, there was a 3.9 magnitude earthquake at the summit.

"We are kind of in this steady state," said Wendy Stovall, a scientist at the U.S. Geographical Survey. There's no indication about whether lava volume will increase or decrease, she said. The continued explosions are expected to "last a little while longer."

___

AP journalist Audrey McAvoy contributed to this story.

___

Follow AP's complete coverage of the Hawaii volcano here: https://apnews.com/tag/Kilauea

