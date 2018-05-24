Correction: Death Penalty-Ohio story

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is back on the Assembly floor for the first time since an investigation found allegations she groped a male staffer unsubstantiated.

A U.S. judge has ordered Alaska corrections officials to provide Muslim inmates with nutritionally sufficient, pork-free meals when they break their Ramadan fasts at night.

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis hospital are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

The Latest: Police working on how Indiana student got guns

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

Police: Man armed with pistol shot and wounded two customers at Oklahoma City restaurant before being shot dead by handgun-carrying civilian in parking lot.

A once prominent black civil rights leader in Washington state who was later exposed as white is facing charges of welfare fraud.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

Attorneys for a condemned killer are asking that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - In a story May 24 about a request for clemency by death row inmate Robert Van Hook, The Associated Press erroneously reported on his current attorneys' strategies. His lawyers are citing a history of abuse and untreated mental illness, not a "homosexual panic" defense, which was used by his previous attorneys.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Condemned killer cites history of abuse, mental illness

Attorneys for condemned killer ask their client be spared, citing history of abuse and untreated mental illness

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A condemned killer is asking the Ohio Parole Board for mercy, citing a history of severe childhood emotional and physical abuse and untreated mental illness.

Death row inmate Robert Van Hook was sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985. Van Hook fled to Florida, where he was arrested and confessed.

At the time of the killing, Van Hook was suffering from long-term effects of untreated mental, physical and sexual abuse as a child and was depressed that his life seemed to be falling apart, his attorneys argue.

He also was "troubled by increasing questions about his own sexual identity," his federal public defenders said in a May 17 filing with the parole board.

They also said he was improperly questioned by a Cincinnati police detective after he was arrested in Florida, and should have been provided an attorney.

The parole board heard arguments Thursday for and against Van Hook's clemency request. Republican Gov. John Kasich has the final say. Van Hook's execution is set for July 18.

Attorneys representing Van Hook at trial and later on appeal raised a so-called "homosexual panic" defense, or the idea that self-revulsion over sexual identity confusion contributed to a violent outburst.

Van Hook's current attorneys consider this approach misguided. They say it led the former attorneys to overlook the impact of Van Hook's drug and alcohol addictions; diagnoses of borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder from his childhood; physical abuse and childhood trauma; and punishment from his father for perceived "gay tendencies."

Prosecutors, referring to the prior "panic" claims, have dismissed it as nonsense, saying he made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.

"This is a man who had cynically manipulated homosexuals for years. He posed as a gay; he frequented bars that were gay and he preyed on vulnerable victims who were gay," the Hamilton County prosecutor's office said in a Tuesday filing with the board.

Prosecutors also note Van Hook has an extensive history of violence while incarcerated, including stabbing a fellow death row inmate in November.

The so-called "gay" or "homosexual panic" defense has come under fire in recent years. Five years ago, the American Bar Association urged governments to pass laws limiting the defense, saying a victim's sexual orientation or gender identity should not be blamed for a criminal defendant's violent reaction.

Earlier this year, Illinois became the second state after California to prohibit the defense. The Rhode Island House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to ban it.

Van Hook's current attorneys say they agree the defense should be criticized.

Authorities say Van Hook, 56, met Self at the Subway Bar in downtown Cincinnati on Feb. 18, 1985. After a couple of hours they went to Self's apartment where Van Hook strangled the 25-year-old Self to unconsciousness, stabbed him multiple times in the neck and then cut his abdomen open and stabbed his internal organs, according to court records. Van Hook stole a leather jacket and necklaces before fleeing, records say.

While separate federal courts have ruled in favor of a retrial for Van Hook, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld his conviction and death sentence in 2009.

___

Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus.

