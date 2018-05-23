The Latest: Milwaukee NAACP head: No reason to use stun gun

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

School shooting unlikely to bring gun restrictions in Texas

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

Danica Patrick, approaching her final Indy 500, is immortalized with Lego statue

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

A top New Jersey lawmaker is urging all 50 states to reject so-called "integrity fee" payments to professional sports leagues in any sports betting legislation they enact.

Amazon, Starbucks, Vulcan and other companies have pledged a total of more than $350,000 toward an effort to repeal Seattle's newly passed tax on large employers intended to combat homelessness.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

Milwaukee police are poised to release body camera footage from the officers who used a stun-gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown during a January arrest.

Recordings of emergency calls about a fatal cougar attack in Washington state over the weekend detail how a dispatcher calmly struggled to figure out where it occurred and how worried the surviving victim was about his friend.

Recordings of emergency calls about a fatal cougar attack in Washington state over the weekend detail how a dispatcher calmly struggled to figure out where it occurred and how worried the surviving victim was about...

Georgia grand jury says fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by police was justified because he pointed BB pistol at officers.

California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she no longer supports the death penalty.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana,File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif asks questions during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Feinstein says she no longer supports the death pen...

When Tom Kelly's relatives got word almost 74 years to the date that his World War II B-24 bomber had finally been found a wave of exhilaration and grief washed over them.

The president of the NAACP in Milwaukee says he doesn't see anything in a newly released police body-camera video that would warrant officers using a stun gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

The Latest: Milwaukee NAACP head: No reason to use stun gun

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 1, 2018, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is seen during an NBA basketball game in Denver. Milwaukee police plan to release body camera footage, Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from the of...

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers before being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens par...

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

(Rick Wood//Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP). Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales speaks to the media Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Milwaukee regarding the Sterling Brown body camera footage showing officers using a stun gun on the Milwaukee Bucks r...

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Latest on Milwaukee police releasing body-camera footage showing the arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

The president of the NAACP in Milwaukee says he doesn't see anything in a newly released police body-camera video that would warrant officers using a stun gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

Fred Royal says he thinks the officer who interacted with Brown should have done a better job of explaining the reason why he was questioning him.

Royal says he finds it "disturbing that an officer would incite an argument over a parking citation."

The January incident started with an officer approaching Brown for double parking in a handicap spot at a Walgreens lot.

The group Black Leaders Organizing for Communities said the video "is yet another example of police using excessive force with Black people in situations that do not call for it."

___

6:40 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks say they are standing with guard Sterling Brown.

The team issued a statement Wednesday after Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized for how his department handled the January arrest of Brown after an interaction over a parking violation.

The Bucks say Brown has the team's "full support as he shares his story and takes action to provide accountability."

Officers used a stun gun on Brown after encountering him in a Walgreens parking lot. Brown was not charged.

The Bucks say Brown's experience "isn't an isolated case" and that such incidents "remind us of the injustices that persist."

___

6:10 p.m.

Video released Wednesday shows an interaction between Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown and four police officers during a parking violation quickly escalated when an officer asked the basketball guard to take his hands out of his pockets.

Moments later, four officers swarmed Brown and began yelling for a stun gun to be deployed. Brown is on the ground and barely visible in the footage. He can be heard groaning in pain.

Police released footage from an officer's body camera showing the Jan. 26 incident that started with an officer approaching Brown for double parking in a handicap spot at a Walgreens lot. The conversation between the officer and Brown immediately becomes tense when the officer asks for his driver's license. The officer tells Brown to back up and Brown says, "For what? I ain't did nothing."

The first officer called for assistance and more than three squads arrived.

___

This update has been corrected to show that the arrest occurred Jan. 26, not Jan. 2.

___

5:48 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown says his experience with Milwaukee police was wrong and "shouldn't happen to anybody."

Brown released a statement Wednesday after Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized for how his department handled the January arrest of Brown.

Brown says what should have been "a simple parking ticket turned into an attempt at police intimidation, followed by the unlawful use of physical force."

He says, "Situations like mine and worse happen every day in the black community."

Officers used a stun gun on Brown after coming across the Bucks player in a Walgreens parking lot. Brown was not charged.

Brown says he's planning to sue the Milwaukee Police Department.

___

5:20 p.m.

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is apologizing for how his department handled the January arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

Brown was arrested about 2 a.m. Jan. 26 in a Walgreens parking lot by officers who used a stun gun. Officers had been checking on a vehicle parked across two handicap spaces. Brown was not charged.

Morales says officers "acted inappropriately" and that those officers had recently been disciplined. He says he's "sorry this incident escalated to this level."

Morales' statement came as the department was about to release body-camera footage of the arrest.

___

3:52 p.m.

Milwaukee police are poised to release body camera footage from the officers who used a stun gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown during a January arrest.

The release Wednesday evening comes as city officials who've viewed the videos have expressed concern about how officers conducted themselves. Even leaders of the police department have hinted the video may make them look bad.

Brown was arrested in a Walgreens parking lot about 2 a.m. Jan. 26. Officers had been checking on a vehicle parked across two handicap spaces. Brown was not charged.

Police have shown the body-camera footage to some local officials, including a closed session of a Common Council committee.

The Bucks signed the 6-foot-6 guard from SMU last summer in a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.