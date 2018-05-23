Chickasha Teacher Caught On Video Texting While Driving School B - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Chickasha Teacher Caught On Video Texting While Driving School Bus

SULPHUR, Oklahoma -

A teacher at a school for special needs students is in some trouble after she was seen driving a school bus full of kids while texting, and the whole thing was caught on video.

This video shows teacher and school bus driver Darla Skinner from Chickasha driving a bus full of students while texting. The Oklahoma School for the Deaf is disciplining Skinner.

“This happened Monday, and we are in the process of that and so, she is getting a written reprimand today about it,” said Superintendent Larry Hawkins. “We’ve never had any complaints that I know of (about Skinner). A good teacher.”

“With her employment she had to sign a paper saying that she would not text and drive and things like that to be a bus driver so yeah. She knew,” said Hawkins.

Julie Hasten is beaming with pride. Her granddaughter is graduating; she’s the valedictorian. But seeing the video, takes the excitement out of the day, and replaces it with anger and fear.

“It only takes a second and Someone is crying for the rest of their life with a child because someone was foolish enough to want to send a message,” Hasten said. “And it’s not that she’s a bad person. It’s just that we’ve got to take care of the children. We’ve got to take care of them, so they feel safe.

On top of the reprimand, the school is also contacting DHS to investigate.

