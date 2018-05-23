OKC Unveils First Biking-Pedestrian Master Plan - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Unveils First Biking-Pedestrian Master Plan

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City is trying to make it easier for you to ditch your car when it comes to getting around the city.

The plan calls for dozens of miles of bike paths on streets, which includes 10 to 20 new miles of trails and 50 miles of sidewalks.

Funding for the projects is possible due to a bond that voters passed in OKC in 2017.

"We'd like to connect destination like Lake Overholser on the far west all way to the Katy Trail on the far east. To the north, Britton trail down to I-240 on the south. All of which would intersect in downtown," said OKC Associate Planner John Tankard.

Tankard lived in downtown without a car for three years. He thinks the experience gives him great perspective for the "Bike-Walk" master plan.

