Teacher's win in Kentucky points to November potential

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Recordings of emergency calls about a fatal cougar attack in Washington state over the weekend detail how a dispatcher calmly struggled to figure out where it occurred and how worried the surviving victim was about his friend.

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

Georgia attorney and romance novelist Stacey Abrams has a tough road ahead as she campaigns to become America's first black female governor.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent drought is intensifying its grip on pockets of the American Southwest.

(AP photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, rafters float down the Colorado River near Moab, Utah. Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent ...

A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Baltimore County police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave.".

(Baltimore County Police and Fire Department via AP). This photo made available by the Baltimore County Police and Fire Department Tuesday, May 22, 2018, shows Dawnta Anthony Harris. Harris was arrested in connection with the death of Baltimore County ...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

Milwaukee police are poised to release body camera footage from the officers who used a stun-gun on Bucks guard Sterling Brown during a January arrest.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017 file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Women in the World Summit in New York. Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating conv...

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Jonathan Shell, House majority floor leader, speaks during an interview.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, left, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, talks with a student during class. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representative...

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Teachers across the country have left their classrooms this spring to protest at state capitols, closing schools to win pay raises and better funding in mostly Republican-controlled states.

But their most disruptive act yet may well have come Tuesday night in Kentucky, where a high school math teacher who had never run for public office before defeated the state House majority leader in a GOP primary.

The upset could portend a tumultuous November general election in Kentucky and beyond.

In Kentucky alone, at least 34 current or former teachers - two-thirds of them Democrats - will be on the ballot, and dozens more educators are running in Arizona and Oklahoma.

"It should serve as a wake-up call to everyone" in the Kentucky legislature, said Les Fugate, a former GOP political consultant who now runs a public relations firm in Louisville. "You can't rest on your laurels of being the majority party and the party that can raise the money."

In Arizona, teachers are pushing for a ballot initiative that would raise taxes on higher earners to pay for public education. At least five teachers are running for legislative seats as Democrats, and the Arizona Education Association's political arm is backing several Democrats for statewide office.

In Oklahoma, dozens of public school teachers filed for state House and Senate seats, many of them first-time candidates inspired by a two-week teacher walkout over school funding. The state's primaries are June 26.

Although a similar run for office by Oklahoma teachers in 2016 was largely unsuccessful, many of the candidates this time hope an energized Democratic electorate and an anti-Trump movement will help them in November.

In Kentucky, the teacher momentum could threaten the new Republican majority in the state House. It was two years ago that Republicans rallied to defeat 17 Democratic incumbents and win control of the chamber for the first time in nearly 100 years.

The man credited with recruiting those candidates, Jonathan Shell, was elected majority leader by his peers. But he suffered a shocking defeat Tuesday at the hands of Travis Brenda, a 20-year teaching veteran.

Some Republican lawmakers chalked Shell's defeat up to the intricacies of local politics, not necessarily the uprising by teachers.

Of the four House incumbents to lose primaries on Tuesday, Shell was the only one who voted for a law that makes changes to the teachers' retirement plan. Many teachers were against the measure, which will move all new hires into a hybrid plan that does not guarantee them a traditional pension but could end up giving them more benefits over time. Teachers particularly opposed the way lawmakers rushed the bill through in the final days of the legislative session before the public had a chance to read it.

In another district, Richard Heath, a Republican representative from western Kentucky, will face elementary school teacher Charlotte Goddard, a Democrat, in November.

Heath noted that lawmakers approved budgets cuts for most state agencies just so that they could put more than $1 billion into the teachers' retirement system. They voted to raise taxes to increase education funding. And they mostly exempted current teachers and public workers from changes to the pension system.

"Do the teachers really understand what we did for them?" Heath said. "Maybe that message hasn't gotten out yet. Surely between now and November we'll have the opportunity to drive that message home."

Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said the problem isn't messaging, but funding. While lawmakers voted to increase school funding, Winkler said it is not enough to keep up with inflation, and it's harming morale.

"I don't care what kind of message you have. You could be telling me you are Jesus. It's not going to change the state of the commonwealth and our financial future," Winkler said. "We've got to get our house in order. ... It's going to be hard work, but educators know what needs to be done."

___

Sean Murphy contributed reporting from Oklahoma City. Melissa Daniels contributed reporting from Phoenix.

___

