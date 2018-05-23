Incoming Oklahoma Senate leader picks his deputies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The incoming leader of the Oklahoma Senate has selected his top lieutenants for the upcoming legislative session.

Senate President Pro Tempore-designate Greg Treat announced Wednesday he picked Sen. Kim David of Porter as the majority floor leader. Floor leader IS the No. 2 post in the Senate and manages and schedules the daily business of the Senate. David previously served as chair of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.

Treat also announced that Roger Thompson of Okemah will take over David's previous role as chair of the Appropriations Committee.

Treat is an Oklahoma City Republican. His Senate GOP colleagues tapped him in March to replace outgoing Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schulz, who is term-limited.

