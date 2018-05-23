US man gets 15 years in prison for illegal handgun exports

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

A Montana man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally exporting high-caliber handguns to customers in countries with strict weapons laws.

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

Production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii's volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A a geothermal plant is seen from the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Authorities were racing Tuesday to close off production wells at the plant threatened by a lava flow from Kilauea volca...

The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.

(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...

Scientists now can estimate how much the different types of life on Earth weigh and humans don't nearly measure up to plants, bacteria or even earthworms.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, two boys push their scooters through a park with green blossoming trees in Frankfurt, Germany. When you weigh all life on Earth, billions of humans don’t amount to much compare...

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

By MATTHEW BROWN

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally exporting high-caliber handguns to customers in Australia, Norway and other countries with strict weapons laws.

Eric Daniel Doyle shipped 25 to 35 firearms to customers outside the U.S. after arranging the sales over the internet beginning in 2014, prosecutors said. The weapons were shipped through the U.S. Postal Service to countries that also included Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Doyle, 37, of Kalispell, had argued for a shorter prison term and said his cooperation with authorities led to 17 arrests and five firearms seized or recovered. Federal defender Andrew Nelson said his client plans to appeal Wednesday's sentence.

"The judge gave him credit for that (cooperating with authorities) but said it was a circular argument, because in some instances he was the one who had those guns on the street in the first place," Nelson said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security opened 22 cases linked to Doyle's gun-running scheme involving individuals in seven countries, Nelson said in a submission to the court. Federal officials did not immediately comment on the defense claim and Nelson declined to give further details.

Four Montana co-defendants including Doyle's uncle, Jay Isles, were previously sentenced and received more lenient punishments. Those ranged from time already served for Isles, to five years of probation with periods of home confinement for defendants Jeffrey Lee Palmer and Tanna Lee Meagher. Defendant Brian Spain received two years of probation.

Many of the guns were obtained by the defendants through a "straw purchaser" who would buy firearms from a licensed dealer on Doyle's behalf, according to a 2015 indictment. Serial numbers on most of the weapons sold by the defendants had been obliterated, according to court records.

Doyle fled to Mexico in 2015 after learning he was being investigated, according to court records. He eluded authorities for two years prior to his November arrest in the Mexican state of Sonora.

Under a deal with prosecutors reached in January, he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of illegal exports. Prosecutors dropped 41 additional criminal counts as part of the plea deal.

Doyle had been prohibited from possessing firearms because of felony convictions in Illinois in 2006 on drug and burglary charges, according to public records.

___

Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter at @matthewbrownap

