Records disclose man's alibi on night grandfather killed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Records disclose man's alibi on night grandfather killed

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Problem with new US weather satellite could affect pictures

    Problem with new US weather satellite could affect pictures

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:25:33 GMT
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>
    The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.More >>

  • Humans account for little next to plants, worms, bugs

    Humans account for little next to plants, worms, bugs

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:25:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, two boys push their scooters through a park with green blossoming trees in Frankfurt, Germany. When you weigh all life on Earth, billions of humans don’t amount to much compare...(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, two boys push their scooters through a park with green blossoming trees in Frankfurt, Germany. When you weigh all life on Earth, billions of humans don’t amount to much compare...
    Scientists now can estimate how much the different types of life on Earth weigh and humans don't nearly measure up to plants, bacteria or even earthworms.More >>
    Scientists now can estimate how much the different types of life on Earth weigh and humans don't nearly measure up to plants, bacteria or even earthworms.More >>

  • Hunter accused of giving bribes for African elephant kill

    Hunter accused of giving bribes for African elephant kill

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:25:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...
    The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.More >>
    The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.More >>
    •   

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A man accused by his family of killing his millionaire grandfather in Connecticut in 2013 says in court documents he went home after they met for dinner, made an ice cream run, played on his computer and then headed out for a fishing trip with his mother.

Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the shooting death of real estate developer John Chakalos, who was found the next day. No one's been arrested. Carman has also been questioned about when his boat sank with his mother aboard near Rhode Island in 2016. She's presumed dead. Carman has denied involvement in both cases.

Carman's response to lawyers about his activities surrounding Chakalos' death was unsealed Wednesday. His aunts sued in New Hampshire accusing him of both deaths to collect inheritance money.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.