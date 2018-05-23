The Latest: Stylist: Client named Paddock spoke of shooting

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

A Montana man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally exporting high-caliber handguns to customers in countries with strict weapons laws.

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

Production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii's volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A a geothermal plant is seen from the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Authorities were racing Tuesday to close off production wells at the plant threatened by a lava flow from Kilauea volca...

The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.

(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...

Scientists now can estimate how much the different types of life on Earth weigh and humans don't nearly measure up to plants, bacteria or even earthworms.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, two boys push their scooters through a park with green blossoming trees in Frankfurt, Germany. When you weigh all life on Earth, billions of humans don’t amount to much compare...

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas are promising to release dispatch logs and...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Police in Las Ve...

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on documents that Las Vegas police released from the investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A hairstylist says a client named Paddock spoke in the months before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history that a concert venue was susceptible to attack.

Documents released by Las Vegas police Wednesday say the stylist told investigators after the Oct. 1 shooting that the comments from the client in late June or July were strange and reported them to police. The claims couldn't be verified because police blacked out all witness names.

Authorities say Stephen Paddock unleashed gunfire from his high-rise hotel suite onto an outdoor concert below, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

In an interview with police on Oct. 10, the stylist says the client mentioned he couldn't believe an outdoor arena was built because a shooter could fire into the crowd from the casino across the way.

The stylist said a woman arrived and believed it was Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

The stylist said, "I asked her, 'Do you know what he's been saying to me? She's like, 'Oh, what, about somebody shooting into a crowd and, you know, wanting to hurt a lot of people?'"

The stylist told police that the client said, "I wonder what she's worried about? She'll be out of the country."

The stylist says they reported it to police days later.

___

1:30 p.m.

An officer who responded to the high-rise Las Vegas hotel where a gunman carried out deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says in newly released documents that he and a team checked the casino floor and confirmed there was no other active shooter.

The officer says in documents released Wednesday that they also responded to the Bellagio, Tropicana and Caesar's Palace hotel-casinos last October to investigate reports of active shooters. They found none.

The team then contacted each hotel on the west side of the Strip to ask about injured people and lockdowns before looking for any other survivors at the concert venue where bullets rained down from the hotel. They found none.

Police released some 2,100 pages of police reports, witness statements and dispatch records with names and identifying characteristics blacked out.

___

1:20 p.m.

Las Vegas police took cover behind their cars as gunfire wounded at least two officers during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Documents released Wednesday say officers arrived to the sound of rapid gunfire last October, though they couldn't immediately tell where it was coming from. A report says they crouched behind their cars as a rear window was shot out and rounds hit the ground around them.

One officer was struck in the arm, and a second was hit in the neck. Others helped concertgoers escape the gunfire raining down on a music festival from a high-rise hotel as they moved behind a brick wall to shield themselves.

The bullets kept coming, blocking an officer from reaching a shotgun in his car as they left the security of the wall to help evacuate more people.

___

1:10 p.m.

Witnesses and police officers are describing their experiences during and after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in newly released documents.

Police released some 2,100 pages of police reports, witness statements and dispatch records Wednesday with names and identifying characteristics blacked out.

An officer at the Stratosphere casino-hotel described meeting two women who fled an outdoor concert that was the site of the shooting last October. They initially heard what they thought were fireworks but then saw people being shot.

A music festival worker who hid under the stage during the rampage told police 10 days later that he was still traumatized by what he had witnessed. He said he was paranoid, couldn't sleep, cried often and was nervous to go outside.

___

12:15 p.m.

Las Vegas police have released more documents from its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The department says a disk made public Wednesday contains dispatch logs and officer reports about the October attack that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

It comes after The Associated Press and other media organizations sued for recordings and documents to shed light on the response by public agencies, emergency workers and hotel officials. Police are releasing the information in batches.

Some 1,200 pages of documents released a week ago included accounts by two people who said a person they believed to be the gunman ranted in the days before the attack about the U.S. government and gun control.

Video released May 2 from two officers' body-worn cameras showed police blasting through the door of a high-rise hotel suite where authorities say Stephen Paddock opened fire from the windows and then killed himself.

___

9 a.m.

Police in Las Vegas are promising to release some dispatch logs and additional officer reports about the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A scheduled release of documents Wednesday follows a court order in a public records lawsuit by The Associated Press and other media organizations seeking information about the Oct. 1 shooting.

The key unanswered question remains a motive for the gunman's rampage that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Police and the FBI have said they don't have a motive for the attack, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Some 1,200 pages of reports released a week ago included accounts by two people who said a person they believed to be the gunman ranted in days before the attack about the federal government and gun control.

