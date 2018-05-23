New wind projects would deliver enough power for 400K homes

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas. The jury is due to hear closing arguments Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in a lawsuit brought by Gavin Cox, blaming Las Vega...

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challen...

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

Production wells at a geothermal plant under threat by lava flowing from Hawaii's volcano have been plugged to prevent toxic gases from seeping out.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A a geothermal plant is seen from the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Authorities were racing Tuesday to close off production wells at the plant threatened by a lava flow from Kilauea volca...

The owner of South African hunting company has been indicted in the United States on charges of bribing Zimbabwe officials to let a hunting party shoot elephants inside a national park.

(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, an elephant crosses a road at a national park in Hwange, Zimbabwe. Federal prosecutors in Colorado have indicted the owner of a South African hunting company, accusing the ...

Scientists now can estimate how much the different types of life on Earth weigh and humans don't nearly measure up to plants, bacteria or even earthworms.

(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File). FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, two boys push their scooters through a park with green blossoming trees in Frankfurt, Germany. When you weigh all life on Earth, billions of humans don’t amount to much compare...

Humans account for little next to plants, worms, bugs

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

Problem with new US weather satellite could affect pictures

The 171-year-old candy maker known for its chalky Necco Wafers and those little inscribed hearts that are everywhere on Valentine's Day is up for grabs in bankruptcy court.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. Four bidders are vying to buy the bankrupt manufacturer of...

Maker of candy hearts and Necco Wafers is up for grabs

By STEVE LeBLANC

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced offshore wind projects aimed at delivering a combined 1,200 megawatts of energy - or enough to power 400,000 homes.

The Vineyard Wind project will be Massachusetts' first offshore wind farm and is expected to generate 800 megawatts of energy. That's about 5.5 to 6 percent of the state's total annual electric load.

State officials said that represents the largest single procurement of offshore wind by any state in the nation. Vineyard Wind was selected by Massachusetts over two other offshore wind proposals: Bay State Wind and Deepwater Wind.

Also Wednesday, Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said that the state had selected the same Deepwater Wind project proposed for Massachusetts - a 400-megawatt offshore wind farm Revolution Wind .

Both projects, which the states described as a collaborative effort, will be located south of Martha's Vineyard.

Massachusetts' Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said the announcement brings Massachusetts "one step closer to achieving our administration's goals of creating a clean, reliable and cost-effective energy future for Massachusetts residents, and significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change."

The announcement is the result of a 2016 bill Baker signed authorizing the largest procurement of renewable energy generation in Massachusetts' history, including approximately 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind energy. The remaining 800 megawatts will be awarded at a separate time.

Vineyard Wind said it hopes to begin delivering renewable energy to Massachusetts residents and businesses in 2021. The final acceptance of the bid and award of contract is conditional upon successful contract negotiations.

Lars Thaaning Pedersen, CEO of Vineyard Wind and the decision "reflects the strong commitment to clean energy" by Baker and Massachusetts lawmakers.

According to Vineyard Wind, the project consists of an array of wind turbines, spaced at least eight-tenths of a mile apart, that are each capable of generating over 8 MW of power. Vineyard Wind is a joint venture of Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

Deepwater Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski called the joint announcement "the first really large-scale procurement ever for offshore wind in the United States."

"It means that offshore wind is no longer a growing industry, it really is an industry that's maturing," he said.

Local construction on the project could start in Rhode Island in 2020 with commercial operations by 2023 with up to 50 turbines. Deepwater Wind already owns the nation's first offshore wind farm, a five-turbine farm off Block Island, Rhode Island.

The projects are part of a wider push for proposed offshore wind power along the East Coast, with other states - including New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia and New York - pressing ahead with the goal of transforming the electric grid and providing energy to power millions of homes.

West Coast states are also looking to turn their offshore winds into energy.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has said he hopes to help streamline the push for offshore wind power.

Emily Norton of the Massachusetts Sierra Club applauded the projects saying the state should try to procure the remaining 800 megawatts of offshore wind to help the state move toward a 100-percent renewable future.

The Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, a state economic development agency, said the creation of 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind power should create over 3,000 "job years" over the next 10 years.

A job year is defined as one person working full-time for one year.

___

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.