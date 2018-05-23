Muslim inmates sue Alaska corrections officials over policy

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

The fiancée of the late Aaron Hernandez says she is expecting a baby.

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

The 171-year-old candy maker known for its chalky Necco Wafers and those little inscribed hearts that are everywhere on Valentine's Day is up for grabs in bankruptcy court.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. Four bidders are vying to buy the bankrupt manufacturer of...

Maker of candy hearts and Necco Wafers is up for grabs

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.

Georgia attorney and romance novelist Stacey Abrams has a tough road ahead as she campaigns to become America's first black female governor.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent drought is intensifying its grip on pockets of the American Southwest.

(AP photo/Dan Elliott, File). FILE - In this July 25, 2017, file photo, rafters float down the Colorado River near Moab, Utah. Rivers are drying up, popular mountain recreation spots are closing and water restrictions are in full swing as a persistent ...

Drought on tap to intensify over US Southwest

Two government witnesses in the trial of former New England Mafia boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme will be disguised by a "movie-industry" quality makeup artist to protect their identities.

Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.

The Latest: Graduation ceremony to be held after shooting

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

Problem with new US weather satellite could affect pictures

US prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling). This photo shows the public entrance to the Anchorage Correctional Complex on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. Muslim inmates are suing state corrections officials, claiming that officials at the jail are providing ...

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Muslim inmates are suing state corrections officials, arguing that they are not provided adequate nourishment as they break their daily fasts during Ramadan at an Alaska jail.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the Council on American-Islamic Relations Legal Defense Fund. It asks a federal judge to require the Anchorage Correctional Complex to provide the men with meals with sufficient calories.

It also seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

The lawsuit argues the existing policy is unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment and has a chilling effect on the men's rights to exercise their religion.

Ramadan is the Muslim holy month, marked by daily fasting from dawn to sunset. In Anchorage, for those who observe Ramadan, that can mean going about 18 hours without food. Sunrise in Anchorage is shortly before 5 a.m. and sunset is about 11 p.m.

Those observing Ramadan receive bagged meals each evening that range from about 500 and 1,100 calories a day, the lawsuit says.

The men should be receiving 2,600 to 2,800 calories per day under federal health guidelines, said Lena Masri, national litigation director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Additionally, the bags sometimes contain food made of pork, which she said they cannot eat because of their faith. "So you're talking about even less calories in those situations," she said.

The lawsuit says the under the policy of the state corrections department, correctional facility superintendents are required to develop procedures to allow for the temporary accommodation of multi-day religious fasting and food prohibitions.

But it says the policy at the Anchorage Correctional Complex does not provide Muslim inmates observing Ramadan with a balanced diet.

Alaska corrections department spokeswoman Megan Edge said in a statement that the department cannot comment on specific litigation but can provide general information on efforts to accommodate inmates who want to observe religious practices.

She said the Anchorage jail provides two sack meals each night to inmates observing Ramadan. In total, each of those inmates receives four sandwiches and four pieces of fruit, vegetable sticks, two servings of milk and cookies or cake, she said.

Ramadan began on May 16 and will end on about June 15, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of inmates Anas Dowl and Ernest Jacobsson. It names as defendants state corrections Commissioner Dean Williams and the Superintendent of the Anchorage Correctional Complex, Zane Nighswonger, among others.

A separate emergency injunction also was filed. It says the inmates have unsuccessfully filed grievances over the policy and exhausted their ability to obtain emergency relief through the administrative process.

Last year, the Michigan Corrections Department and Muslim prisoners settled a similar lawsuit that was brought by the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.