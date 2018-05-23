Lucrative baby eel fishery shut down over illegal sales

Israel's prime minister is praising U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's tough speech on Iran

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Trump, Moon try to keep NKorea summit on track amid doubts

Massachusetts and Rhode Island have announced offshore wind projects aimed at delivering a combined 1,200 megawatts of energy.

New wind projects would deliver enough power for 400K homes

A man accused by his family of killing his millionaire grandfather in Connecticut in 2013 says in court documents he went home after they met for dinner and went on an ice cream run.

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.

An officer who responded to the high-rise Las Vegas hotel where a gunman carried out deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says in newly released documents his team checked the casino floor and confirmed no other active shooter.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas.

A Montana man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally exporting high-caliber handguns to customers in countries with strict weapons laws.

US man gets 15 years in prison for illegal handgun exports

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas.

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 24, 2018, file photo, illusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas.

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York.

Teachers in Kentucky could soon be taking politicians to school.

(AP Photo/Wade Payne). In this photo taken Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Mt. Vernon, Ky., Travis Brenda, a teacher at Rockcastle County High School, speaks during an interview. Brenda, a Republican running for the state House of Representatives, is challenging an incumbent.

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's highly lucrative baby eel fishery is being shut down two weeks early due to concerns about illegal sales.

Fishermen seek the elvers in Maine because of the fish's role as seed stock in Asian aquaculture. The Maine Department of Marine Resources announced that it's shutting down the fishery on Thursday morning.

The elver fishery is tightly regulated to deter poaching because of the high value of the baby fish. They're selling for nearly $2,400 per pound at the docks in Maine, the only state with a significant elver fishery.

Maine fishermen had harvested more than 90 percent of the 9,688-pound annual limit as of Wednesday.

Some elver dealers in the state have been paying a cash amount that is much less than the typical price for legally harvested eels, Jeff Nichols, a spokesman for the marine department, said an investigation by the Maine Marine Patrol found.

"The future of this lucrative fishery is now in question," state Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher in a statement.

Keliher added that the state will consider additional measures to make sure it remains in compliance with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, an interstate authority that manages fisheries.

The Atlantic States commission supports closing the fishery, said Tina Berger, a spokeswoman for the commission.

The illegal sales circumvent a swipe-card system used to track elver sales in the state, Nichols said. He said the state's investigation is still ongoing and criminal charges will be filed against dealers and fishermen who bought and sold elvers without using the swipe card system. Nichols also said dealers are required to use a check or cashier's check, and not cash, to purchase elvers.

The closure of the fishery is a blow to law-abiding fishermen, said Darrell Young, co-director of the Maine Elver Fishermen Association.

"These guys need to be punished," Young said. "Don't punish the guys who are doing good."

Maine has been in contact with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department about whether federal laws might have been broken, Nichols said.

A spokeswoman for the federal agency declined to comment. It's in the midst of Operation Broken Glass, an investigation into the illegal trafficking of elvers in several states. That effort has already resulted in several arrests and convictions.

