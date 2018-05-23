High hopes but tough road for black woman in governor's race

A toxic steam cloud has emerged over the ocean just off Hawaii's Big Island in a spot where molten rock from the Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea

Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is pouring into the sea and setting off a chemical reaction that creates giant clouds of acid and fine glass

School shooting is unlikely to lead to significant new gun restrictions in Texas; governor begins hosting roundtable discussions on school safety Tuesday

A pregnant Claire Danes walked the red carpet for the New York premiere of her new film, "A Kid Like Jake."

Trump issues a rallying call to opponents of abortion, encouraging them to the polls to elect conservative lawmakers

U.S. Senate candidate Joe Arpaio has pledged his unwavering support for President Donald Trump but is unwilling or unable to elaborate on the president's policies

President Donald Trump and South Korea's Moon Jae-in are working to keep a planned summit between the U.S. and North Korea's Kim Jong Un on track

Two government witnesses in the trial of former New England Mafia boss Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme will be disguised by a "movie-industry" quality makeup artist to protect their identities.

Teachers have returned to work at a Texas high school where 10 people were killed.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). A young woman cries, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, by a memorial for Santa Fe High School freshman Aaron Kyle McLeod who was killed Friday during a shooting at the school, in Santa Fe, Texas.

The nation's newest weather satellite, launched less than three months ago, has a serious cooling problem.

US prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.

President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

The fiancée of the late Aaron Hernandez says she is expecting a baby.

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

The 171-year-old candy maker known for its chalky Necco Wafers and those little inscribed hearts that are everywhere on Valentine's Day is up for grabs in bankruptcy court.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. Four bidders are vying to buy the bankrupt manufacturer of...

Maker of candy hearts and Necco Wafers is up for grabs

U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 80 members of the violent Mexican Mafia gang with taking part in a conspiracy to run drugs and carry out violent assaults ordered from inside Los Angeles County jails.

Georgia attorney and romance novelist Stacey Abrams has a tough road ahead as she campaigns to become America's first black female governor.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Democratic candidate for Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams waves to supporters after speaking at an election-night watch party Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore). Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams smiles before speaking to supporters during an election-night watch party, Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Atlanta.

By BEN NADLER and RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - She's a Yale-educated attorney and a romance novelist who served a decade in the Georgia Legislature. Now Stacey Abrams has gained a shot at becoming the first black woman elected governor in U.S. history.

Abrams, 44, easily won the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primary, and strong turnout among Democrats has fueled hopes she can take back the governor's mansion in November in a state where Republicans hold every statewide office from U.S. senator to insurance commissioner.

"We are writing the next chapter of Georgia's future, where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no one is uninspired," Abrams said in her victory speech late Tuesday after defeating fellow Democrat and former legislative colleague Stacey Evans.

Democrats see a potential window for victory in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Nathan Deal, but experts say it won't happen without a hard fight.

"As long as Republican turnout doesn't drop off dramatically, the advantage is still in their court," said Andra Gillespie, a political science professor at Emory University in Atlanta.

Republicans won't have their nominee until a July 24 runoff between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp - two white men who were the top vote-getters in a crowded five-candidate GOP primary Tuesday in which contenders focused on the sanctity of gun rights and talked tough on immigration.

Regardless of who emerges as the Republican nominee in nine weeks, Abrams faces a tough political road in what remains a deep red state.

Georgia hasn't elected a Democrat governor since 1998. And no Democrat seeking that office in the past 20 years, including former President Jimmy Carter's grandson in 2014, has gotten more than 46 percent of the vote.

Abrams is betting she can succeed by abandoning the political playbook of previous Democratic nominees, who ran centrist campaigns aimed at luring back older white voters who had come to favor Republicans. She is instead hoping to appeal to young voters and nonwhites who have been less likely to participate in elections.

"Her basic proposition was: Trying to go after white voters who are inclined to vote Republican is futile," Gillespie said. "What she proved last night is that she can attract non-black votes," she said, referring to Abrams' wide margin of victory. She won 76 percent of the vote to defeat Evans, who is white.

There might be a glimmer of hope for Georgia Democrats in the primary results Tuesday.

Democratic voters accounted for 47 percent of the 1.1 million primary ballots cast in the gubernatorial primaries. Republicans still outnumbered them by more than 53,400 votes. But the numbers show a big leap for the Democrats, whose share of primary ballots in contests for governor hasn't exceeded 36 percent since 2010.

Abrams is an underdog with a compelling backstory. Raised by poor parents alongside five siblings in Mississippi, Abrams went on to attend Yale Law School. She worked as a tax attorney and deputy city attorney for Atlanta, then started her own legal consulting firm.

On the side, using the pen name Selena Montgomery, she published several romance novels with titles such as "Hidden Sins" and "Secrets and Lies."

Abrams won election to the Georgia House in 2006 and rose to become the first black woman to serve as the chamber's Democratic leader. She resigned her seat last summer to focus on the gubernatorial campaign.

On the downside, Abrams' 10-year political tenure generated ethics complaints and exposed personal financial debt that could haunt her in the fall campaign.

Abrams has denied allegations that she reimbursed herself thousands of dollars from campaign accounts without properly recording the transactions and that she used campaign staff to promote sales of her autobiography, "Minority Leader." Earlier this year, her financial disclosure forms showed more than $220,000 in personal debt, including $50,000 owed to the IRS.

Abrams said she is on a payment plan to settler her overdue taxes. She blamed the rest on credit card debt accumulated to support herself during law school and additional financial burdens she took on to help support her aging parents.

"Yes, we all still make money mistakes," Abrams wrote in an April commentary piece published by Fortune, "but they don't have to be fatal to our dreams."

Republicans are already arguing the public can't trust Abrams.

"Not only has Abrams spent years promoting reckless tax-and-spend policies that would take Georgia backwards, but her large amount of alarming ethical issues continue to raise serious questions about her record," Republican Governors Association spokesman Jon Thompson said in a statement after Abrams' primary victory.

On the Republican side, Georgia voters can expect a bruising battle between Cagle and Kemp.

Cagle in February led the Legislature in killing a tax break on jet fuel to punish Delta Air Lines for ending a discount program for members of the National Rifle Association. The NRA endorsed Cagle soon after.

Kemp stood out with a campaign ad in which he said he has a big truck "just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take 'em home myself."

___

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.

___

