Quakes lead to more wells being shut down or reduce volume

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Division is directing some injection wells in north-central Oklahoma reduce injection volumes and others to stop operations.

The directive issued Wednesday comes after the U.S. Geological Survey recently recorded several earthquakes in the Crescent area, including at least two of magnitude 4.0 or stronger.

The directive applies to 25 total wells, including three that must cease operations and one other well that will not be allowed to resume operations.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.

Regulators have previously directed producers to close numerous injection wells or reduce volumes.

