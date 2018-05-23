Man delivers marijuana to wrong car, gets arrested - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man delivers marijuana to wrong car, gets arrested

Posted: Updated:

NORWALK, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man who delivered a bag of marijuana to the wrong car in an Ohio store parking lot faces drug trafficking charges.

The Sandusky Register reports 18-year-old Anthony Damante, of Milan, was arrested Tuesday in Norwalk.

Police say a woman went into a store Friday afternoon to buy lottery tickets, returned to her car and found a strange smelling sandwich bag marked "Sour Kush" on the front seat, prompting a call to police.

A police report says officers used surveillance camera footage to determine that another woman in the lot gave Damante money and went inside the store while Damante put the 40 grams (1.4 ounces) of pot into the unwitting woman's unlocked car.

Court records don't indicate whether Damante has an attorney.

___

Information from: Sandusky Register, http://www.sanduskyregister.com/cgi-bin/liveique.acgi$sch=frontpage?frontpage

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.