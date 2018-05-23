Man delivers marijuana to wrong car, gets arrested

Wednesday, May 23 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-05-23 18:24:47 GMT
Recordings of emergency calls about a fatal cougar attack in Washington state over the weekend detail how a dispatcher calmly struggled to figure out where it occurred and how worried the surviving victim was about...More >>
Hillary Clinton plans to address New York state Democrats at the party's nominating convention on Long Island.More >>
Companies flock to register in Wyoming after bold push for hyped new technology but results remain virtual.More >>
A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.More >>
Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist celebrated as a fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, died Tuesday night at age 85.More >>
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer is distancing himself from an associate in the taxi industry who pleaded guilty to tax fraud.More >>
Guns are so hard-wired into Texas culture that last week's deadly rampage at Santa Fe High School is considered unlikely to result in any significant restrictions on access to weapons in the Lone Star State
NORWALK, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man who delivered a bag of marijuana to the wrong car in an Ohio store parking lot faces drug trafficking charges.
The Sandusky Register reports 18-year-old Anthony Damante, of Milan, was arrested Tuesday in Norwalk.
Police say a woman went into a store Friday afternoon to buy lottery tickets, returned to her car and found a strange smelling sandwich bag marked "Sour Kush" on the front seat, prompting a call to police.
A police report says officers used surveillance camera footage to determine that another woman in the lot gave Damante money and went inside the store while Damante put the 40 grams (1.4 ounces) of pot into the unwitting woman's unlocked car.
Court records don't indicate whether Damante has an attorney.